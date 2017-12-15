42 Santa Puns For Instagram That Will Have You Ho-Ho-Ho-ing With Laughter
Santa is our beloved mascot of the holiday season — the one we're all eagerly waiting for on Christmas Eve. Even now that we're adults and know that jolly Saint Nick's not a real human, that doesn't stop us from loving that man in red. The way he laughs with his belly, and loves cookies and his reindeer more than anything, he basically sounds like a real chill dude you would want to hang out with on the regular. That's why for the holiday photos you take, you need some Santa puns for Instagram.
Everyone knows that big guy in red, so they'll be laughing with holiday cheer when they read your Instagram caption pun. You don't even have to miss a beat of the holiday season trying to come up with one on your own, because just like Santa himself, we've packaged these up for you to use with a big red bow.
You must have been nice, because you deserve all of the Santa and holiday-inspired puns you want. You'll be sleighing the Instagram game in no time. The perfect caption is just like Santa's hat. It completes the entire outfit, so with a good Instagram caption, your friends will be saying all they want for Christmas is more puns.
For all of your Santa sightings...
1. "Santa's back in town." — Unknown
2. "Santaquatch." — Unknown
3. "First things first, I'm the realest." — "Fancy"
4. "Hand-santa-tizer." — Unknown
5. "Santa bae bae." — Unknown
6. "You light up my life." — Debby Boone
For when your pets are eagerly waiting for Santa, too...
7. "Santa claws." — Unknown
8. "Santa paws." — Unknown
9. "Meowy Christmas and a Happy New Year." — Unknown
10. "Santa jaws." — Unknown
For when you're partying it up on Santa's Naughty List...
11. "It's the most wonderful time for a beer." — Unknown
12. "Let's be naughty and save Santa the trip." — Unknown
13. "Up to snow good." — Unknown
14. "Reinbeers." — Unknown
For your reindeer onesie snaps that Santa would be proud of...
15. "Make it rein." — Unknown
16. "I'm quite fawn'd of you, my deer." — Unknown
17. "I doen't give a buck." — Unknown
18. "I love you deerly." — Unknown
19. "Say it to my face. I deer you." — Unknown
20. "I'm so very fawned of you." — Unknown
21. "Oh deer." — Unknown
For when you're waiting inside for Santa to arrive...
22. "Claustrophia." — Unknown
23. "Festivi-tea." — Unknown
24. "Cocoa before loco." — Unknown
25. "You go Glen Cocoa." — Unknown
For all of the holiday treats you leave out for Santa...
26. "I put out [insert cookie emoji] for Santa." — Unknown
27. "Tough cookie." — Unknown
28. "Peas on Earth." — Unknown
29. "You bake life better." — Unknown
For when you want to give props to all of Santa's little helpers...
30. "Believe in your elf." — Unknown
31. "Check your elf, before you wreck your elf." — Unknown
32. "Have your elf a merry little Christmas." — Unknown
33. "But first, let me take an elfie." — Unknown
For when you hear Santa's sleigh...
34. "Sleigh my name. Sleigh my name." — Unknown
35. "Someone call Santa Claus, I'm about to sleigh this workout." — Unknown
36. "All the jingle ladies." — Unknown
37. "I know when those sleigh bells ring. That can only mean one thing." — Unknown
38. "Another day, another sleigh." — Unknown
When you know Santa's coming to town...
39. "You rock my Christmas socks." — Unknown
40. "Happy holla days." — Unknown
41. "I'm having a meltdown." — Unknown
42. "Happy Holly-days." — Unknown