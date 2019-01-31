42 Funny Game Day Captions, Because You're Feeling Tail-Great About The Super Bowl

The biggest day of every football fan's season is quickly approaching which means it's time to start prepping. Chicken wings, nachos, seven-layer dip, pizza, and guacamole are just the start of the festivities. You and your entire Super Bowl crew will be ready to cheer on your team, regardless of if you're tailgating outside the Mercedez-Benz stadium or nestled up in front of the TV in the comforts of your own home. You'll definitely have your phones out to snap pics, so you'll need some funny game day captions to share your game face swag with your followers.

I'll be entirely honest with you: If I wasn't watching football on the TV with commentators, I probably would have no idea what was going on. I definitely know that a few of my friends are in the same boat as me, but that doesn't mean we can't take part in the festivities. (I went to college in Boston and now live in Los Angeles, so my friend group is having a fabulous rivalry going on.) I won't really know everything that's unfolding on TV, but you best believe I'm ready to eat some delicious game day food.

If you're attending your own Super Bowl party this Sunday, make sure you get your game face on, snap some pics, and use these funny captions.

1. "Having a ball this weekend with my very best friends."

2. "Winners never quit and quitters never win." — Vince Lombardi

3. "We are the champions, my friend." — Queen, "We Are The Champions"

4. "I like big punts and I cannot lie."

5. "Champions believe in themselves, even when no one else does."

6. "Don't worry, beer happy."

7. "Football and beer is why I'm here."

8. "We don't keep calm. It's football season."

9. "Don't run away from challenges, run over them."

10. "This game is totally going to guac my world."

11. "You think you can beat us? Now that's fantasy football."

12. "Don't keep calm — it's the Super Bowl."

13. "If you liked the Super Bowl trophy, then you should have put a wing on it."

14. "The huddle is real."

15. "Just in queso you didn't know, I'm a huge football fan."

16. "Football: My second favorite F word."

17. "I feel tail-great about this game. Punt very intended."

18. "Ball for me." — Post Malone, "Ball for Me"

19. "First we eat the wings."

20. "Super Bowl Sunday always steals a pizza my heart."

21. "The only thing getting tackled today are these nachos."

22. "Staying humble thanks to that fumble."

23. "Home is where the field is."

24. "Tackling this game, one snack at a time."

25. "We tailgate harder than your team plays."

26. "This might sound cheesy, but I think my team is really grate."

27. "Talk football to me."

28. "Touchdown for what?"

29. "I've got 99 problems, but our team isn't one."

30. "Teamwork makes the dream work." — John C. Maxwell

31. "You're only as good as your team... and mine is great."

32. "These commercials are going to give us something to taco 'bout."

33. "Un-brie-lievable."

34. "Today's forecast: 100 percent chance of winning."

35. "That penalty was nacho problem."

36. "Dear, quarterback. I'm wingin' it, but you shouldn't."

37. "My team's so gouda."

38. "I'm in a serious relation-chip."

39. "My team really needs to ketchup."

40. "All punts are highly intended."

41. "Blessed, never stressed, and football-obsessed."

42. "Are you ready for some football?" — Hank Williams Jr., "Are You Ready For Some Football"