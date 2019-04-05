Sure, breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, but lunchtime is arguably the most fun. Taking time out in the middle of the day to enjoy good food with great friends is always a wonderful idea, so be prepared for all times you snap some photos of your spread with these captions for lunch dates. If you consider yourself a foodie, you especially need to have some good lunch quotes to pair with your posts documenting the most Insta-worthy food on the ‘Gram.

Chances are you never pass up on an opportunity to snap a pic of your meal. Lunch is the perfect time to visit some hidden gem cafes that you’ve been seeing all over Instagram featuring food that’s almost too pretty to eat. A lunch date can also be a casual way to meet up with your partner or someone you're really crushing on as well. When you’re not flirting while sharing a plate of truffle fries, snap an adorable selfie you can set as your phone’s wallpaper before sharing on social media. You also need to plan a lunch break during the day with your work besties to decompress and talk about anything other than what just happened in your early morning meeting. It’s a much-deserved (and necessary) time off in the middle of your day.

For any reservations you have on the cal, you’ll also need a few lunch dates captions to pair with your snaps. It’s always a good idea to be fully stocked with food puns and cute lunch quotes you can use, so when the time is right, all you need to do is peruse the menu and pick out the perfect lunch Instagram caption for the occasion. The more ready you are, the quicker you can get right back to enjoying the food and good company.

Alexander Spatari/Moment/Getty Images

"You can't just eat good food. You've got to talk about it, too." — Kurt Vonnegut, Jailbird "Out for lunch. If not back by five, out for dinner as well." "Out of office." "All you need is love, but sometimes, a lunch break works, too." "My favorite exercise is a cross between a lunge and a crunch... I call it lunch." "I just don't want to look back and think, 'I could've eaten that.'" "Life is like a sandwich. You have to fill it with the best ingredients." "Let's taco 'bout it over lunch." "Always great to ketchup with this one." "Lunch dates are kind of a big dill for me." "You're the burger to my fries." "With kindred spirits, the bond of a lifetime can happen at lunchtime." "Ways to my heart: 1) Buy me food 2) Make me food 3) Be food." "Anywhere with you is a great place for me." "It is more fun to talk with someone who doesn't use long, difficult words, but rather short, easy words like, 'What about lunch?'" — A. A. Milne, Winnie-the-Pooh "Only have pies for this one." "Nothing brings people together like good food." "Why don't you make your lunchtime me time?" "Good food. Good mood." "Stole a pizza my heart." "I knew it was gonna be a good day when you said, 'Let's do lunch.'" "I'm just as excited to see you as when our plates of food are coming to the table." "Enjoy the little things, like lunch dates and free bread." "One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well." — Virginia Woolf, A Room of One's Own “I believe in stopping work and eating lunch.” “I think my soulmate might be lunch.” “I'm sorry for what I said when I was hungry.” “I'm on a seafood diet. I see food and I eat it.” “I followed my heart and it led me to lunch.” “Think of all the pasta-billities.”