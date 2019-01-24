30 Clever Instagram Captions For Super Bowl Party Pics That'll Score Big Likes

Start the clock, because the countdown to the Super Bowl has officially begun. Whether you're a major football fan or not, you have to admit that Super Bowl Sunday is always a good time. There are the hilarious commercials, best dips and apps ever, and an incredible performance smack-dab in the middle of it all. I'll take any excuse I can get to throw a party with my squad, and I already have Super Bowl Sunday marked down for fun. Along with your buffalo chicken dip, you'll also need a few clever Instagram captions for Super Bowl party pics.

If you're anything like me, you love capturing the moments you want to remember forever, and I can guarantee that you'll want to remember the amazing spread that's going to be served at your Super Bowl party. There might be pizza, wings, a variety of different chips, tasty dips, and cupcakes. Yum!

A squad pic on the couch as you watch the game is also necessary. That's why you need to score big with winning captions to pair with any pics you take. If you have big plans for Super Bowl Sunday, you'll definitely want to bring these 30 clever football quotes along with you.

1. "On Sundays, we watch football."

2. "When you dip, I dip, we dip." — Freak Nasty, "Da' Dip"

3. "Sorry for what I said during the football game."

4. "This game's got a pizza my heart."

5. "Just winging it at the Super Bowl party."

6. "Nothing like spending Super Bowl Sunday with friend-chips."

7. "I'm just here for the halftime show."

8. "Feeling tail-great at the Super Bowl party."

9. "I like big punts and I cannot lie."

10. "Yes, I've made touchdowns before. Like the time I touched my chip down in the dip."

11. "This beer is my number one draft pick."

12. "This Sunday, I'm wide open for fun."

13. "Game faces: on."

14. "Pass the guac."

15. "Show me the honey... BBQ wings."

16. "Kicking off the Super Bowl right with my crew."

17. "I'm looking for a wine that pair wells with pretending to know what's going on in the football game."

18. "It's Sunday Funday!"

19. "Super Bowl Sunday: The only time of the year people are excited about commercials."

20. "Let the game begin."

21. "The only foul I know is double dipping."

22. "*Insert inspiration football movie quote here.*"

23. "The real fantasy football is you thinking your team's going to win."

24. "My squad also likes to huddle up, but around chips instead."

25. "I also have a game plan. I'm going to tackle the pizza first, and then touchdown some wings."

26. "Sorry, I can't keep calm when football is on."

27. "First downs to touchdowns."

28. "Sorry for what I said when I wasn't eating buffalo chicken dip."

29. "Every Super Bowl, I just wish Left Shark would show up again."

30. "My idea of a Super Bowl is one that refills itself with more food."