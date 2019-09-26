Dear, football fans. It's your time to shine. After a long and hot summer filled with barbecues, bonfires, and weekend trips with your best friends, it's time to head back to your favorite stadium, bundle up in a jersey or cozy crewneck, and cheer on the home team. Do you need some cute football game Instagram captions for when the huddle is particularly real? I think so.

In your experience, there are few football games when you don't take pictures with your sparkly pom-poms or selfies with the crowds in the stands. Most of the time you might be running around the stadium with your phone, snapping pics with the energetic and beloved mascot or the buckets of chicken tenders and French fries you bought at the concession stand. You're documenting the candid moments of your crew and the way the stands cheer when the team scores a touchdown.

It's like you're the unofficial photographer of the event — the person who can find the epic moments on Friday nights under the bright lights and effortlessly capture them for the entire world to see. (That deserves a round of applause. *Cue the claps.*) It's only right that you have a few cute captions ready for the punts and loaded nachos. Lucky for you, I've gathered up a bunch and they're right here.

1. "It's game day, people."

2. "Sending good vibes into the end zone."

3. "That penalty was nacho problem."

4. "This is where the fun stuff happens."

5. "Punt very intended."

6. "I've never met a stadium I didn't like."

7. "Can somebody pass the French fries?"

8. "Friday nights are better under the lights."

9. "Excuse me, I have to go cheer for my team."

10. "Do more things that require cheering."

11. "Put your game face on."

12. "Friends who go to football games together, stay together."

13. "Tackling this game one snack at a time."

14. "Football games and good feels."

15. "Touchdowns and cheers found here."

16. "Here for the food and my friends."

17. "These are the kind of football games we live for."

18. "You think you can beat us? Now that's some fantasy football."

19. "Relationship status: forever in love with football."

20. "I like big punts and I cannot lie."

21. "Home is where all the best football fans are."

22. "Don't worry, beer happy."

23. "It's not fall without football."

24. "One team, one dream."

25. "First, we eat the wings. Then, we watch the football."

Next to captions and extra space in your camera roll, you need to prep for the football game by downloading the best editing apps and getting creative with the filters on your phone. That way, when you capture a sweet pic at the pre-game tailgate or with the team's MVP, you can get it ready for social media quickly and efficiently.

You can fix the highlights, shadows, and curves, and maybe put a sticker on your photo that says, "Go team!" Then, you can go back to cheering on your team in the stadium that you love so much, in the season that's meant for football.