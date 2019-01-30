28 Witty Captions For The Super Bowl & Cheering On Your Team With Your Faves

The new year is flying by, if you ask me. It seems like just last weekend my boyfriend and I were watching the ball drop and listening to fireworks go off right outside the apartment. But, looking at the calendar, it's clear that my timing isn't so on point. In fact, it's been about a month since we had something to celebrate, and broke out the glitter and guacamole. So, thank goodness the biggest NFL game of the year is this weekend. Get your team spirit and witty captions for the Super Bowl ready.

As of right now, your plan may be to cheer on your football team with your best friends by your side. It's kind of a tradition that you all get together for the game, catch up over a few drinks, and order multiple trays of honey barbecue wings. You always watch the commercials and try to pick up on all the punchlines.

You always have a ball, and have figured out exactly how to host the party on a millennial's budget. It turns out, everything that your mom told you about coupons, shopping the sales, and reusing decorations was totally true. You've gotten good at organizing who will bring the homemade, loaded nachos and who will run to the restaurant down the street and pick up some gourmet potato skins. Did I mention all the cheeseburgers and freshly-baked pretzels? You can't forget about those!

The one thing that tends to happen every Super Bowl party, though, is that you forget to take pictures. You're so caught up in the game, cheering on your team, and hanging with your faves that you find yourself spending zero time on your phone. That's good, to be honest — but, take a few moments this time around to grab a quality 'Gram.

Get a photo of the snack table, or pose in your jersey with a lot of team pride. Then, post it on social media with one of these 28 witty captions.

1. "Dipping into the end zone and the snacks."

2. "Just huddling around the snacks with my besties."

3. "Let's put a Super Bowl ring on it."

4. "My football team really needs to ketchup."

5. "Can't hide that football pride."

6. "That penalty was nacho problem."

7. "Keep calm and tackle hard."

8. "Tackling this party, one snack at a time."

9. "Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose." — Friday Night Lights

10. "Staying humble thanks to that fumble."

11. "We snack harder than your team plays."

12. "Can somebody get my quarter back?"

13. "We will, we will, guac you."

14. "It's not whether you get knocked down. It's whether you get back up." — Vince Lombardi

15. "One last hustle to end zone."

16. "Winning is the only thing we know."

17. "My team is giving the world something to taco 'bout."

18. "You have guac to be kidding me."

19. "I value our friend-chip and football a whole lot."

20. "That's nacho average quarterback on the field."

21. "Getting a kick out of this football game."

22. "Set goals and then kick to them."

23. "I'll meet you in the end zone."

24. "I like your tight end."

25. "Sorry for what I said when I was watching football."

26. "Oh my god, Becky. Look at that punt."

27. "Cheering for my team, whether they win or lose."

28. "I'll be here, in front of the television with my best friends, all night long."

Amongst all of your party and Instagram prepping, be sure to download the best editing apps of the year, too. That guacamole will look even better with a vibrant filter on it, and that celebratory glitter will sparkle and shine when you raise the brightness or highlights in your photo. Take it from an Instagram pro (That's me!) — it makes a huge difference.

Once your post has been shared on game day, ditch your phone and spend some quality time with your favorite people. Cheer on your team, eat lots of good food, and celebrate whether the end result is a win or a lose. After all, this year is going by way too quick, and I have a feeling that the night of the Super Bowl will be no different.