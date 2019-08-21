40 WhatsApp Group Names For Friends, Because You're Traveling The World

When I studied abroad my junior year of college, I was a little nervous. I didn't know what to expect from the four months I'd be living in Florence. I remember sitting on my couch and anxiously wondering how I was going to talk to my best friends back home. That's when I downloaded WhatsApp and started coming up with all kinds of WhatsApp group names for friends.

It was the best possible way to stay connected to my crew, despite being in a different time zone. The app let me text them pictures from my long weekend trip to Croatia and my adventures around Cinque Terre, where I went on a five-hour-long hike and swam in the Mediterranean Sea for the first time. It let me get my friends' opinions on what country I should go to next, and talk about the pesto panini I ate for lunch in great detail. In return, I heard about everything that was going on back home.

Granted, at times it made me a little homesick and feel like I was missing out on memories and inside jokes that were irreplaceable. But I would typically look around my Italian apartment — with the garden outside and the balcony that had a perfect view of the Duomo — and change my mindset. I would quickly realize that this semester was a dream come true, and that exploring a city like a local was an experience that I'd cherish forever.

Long story short, I stuck to my group chats and messages in the app and made the most of those conversations. If you're studying abroad this semester, you're likely going to take advantage of WhatsApp and all the features it comes with. Here are 40 group names for you to choose from.

1. Gone Studying Abraod

2. Besties Who Travel

3. With My Wanderlust

4. Up In The Clouds

5. All We Do Is Travel

6. London Is Calling

7. Living For Adventures

8. My Heart's In Australia

9. Paradise Found Here

10. Just Want To Have Sun

11. Squeeze You Later

12. Put On Your Airport Pants

13. Ready, Jetset, Go

14. Bring On The Semester

15. On Cloud Wine

16. Go With The Flow-rence

17. All Roads Lead To The Duomo

18. My Pasta People

19. Stole A Pizza My Heart

20. F.R.I.E.N.D.S

21. Now Boarding

22. The Comfort Zone

23. Living Our Best Lives

24. Grapeful For Our Friendship

25. Let's Taco 'Bout Study Abroad

26. Wish You Were Here

27. Pics Or It Didn't Happen

28. When In Rome

29. Bon Voyage

30. Always En Route

31. Call Me On My Shellphone

32. Text You Later, Alligator

33. Ticket To Paradise

34. Game Of Phones

35. Gouda Friends

36. We Run the World

37. Olive My Friends

38. Travel More

39. BFFs Only

40. You Can't Text With Us

If you're traveling the world this semester, then WhatsApp isn't the only app I'd suggest taking advantage of and downloading on your phone. I'd also download Airbnb, Uber, CityMaps2Go, and some of the best travel planning apps. They'll make sure that your time abroad lives up to your expectations, and that you check some major items off your bucket list.

Take it from me. I've been there and done that, and still swear by a lot of these apps when I'm traveling to domestic destinations. Your semester abroad is only the beginning.