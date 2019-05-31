For some travelers, the worst part of traveling is packing their suitcase. They despise the moments when they have to decide between bringng their new sneakers or sandals, and put their shampoo and conditioner into little containers. They aren't a huge fan of fitting their entire closet in a carry-on bag for a long weekend trip, or making sure their crucial documents are in order. (Ugh, same.) For other travelers, though, the worst part of the experience is planning, and figuring out the nitty, gritty details. You're one of these people, who doesn't enjoy booking flights, or finding the best excurions for your itinerary. Here's the scoop: You need the best travel planning apps for 2019 on your phone ASAP, because they'll send you and your passport into the clouds.

These apps do what apps do best — they make things easier. They help you organize your travel information in one place, so that you don't have to find your flight number or your hotel's address in the depths of your email inbox. They help you schedule excursions, find new restaurants to try, and track down dreamy places to stay, without making you feel like you're carrying a bunch of stress on your shoulders.

What more could you ask for? It beats me. Although I love the planning part of traveling, I understand where it may annoy, frustrate, or totally bug you. That's why I'm here to tell you about the best trip planning apps of the year.

1. Google Trips Google Trips The first of these trip planning apps is Google Trips. It's sleek, helpful, and so easy is to use. It'll make designing your itinerary much less dreadful, and something that you actually enjoy doing every time you take a trip. Simply, tell the app what your destination is and hit the "Create Trip" button. From here, you'll be brought to a page where you can add in your reservations and look at museums, restaurants, or Instagram-worthy parks that you may have researched and saved. You can explore things to do, figure out how to get from Point A to Point B, and even look into the local cuisine of the area. For me, it was really helpful in terms of food and getting to know the menus in places like Florence, Italy. I loved being able to go into a restaurant and know the specialities, and have a more traditional experience.

2. Airbnb Airbnb If I had to take a wild guess, I'd say that you've already heard about the Airbnb app. You know that staying in someone else's modern apartment, perfectly-designed condo, or cozy cottage on the beach can really upgrade your experience. You also are aware that it can be a really affordable option, when it comes to your accommodations. What you might not know, though, is that this app can be great for trip planning. Along with homes and hosts, Airbnb offers thousands of excursions in the best destinations around the world, that you can reserve ahead of time or on-the-go. From learning how to make pasta to touring the best coffee shops in the area — you'll want to do it all. In addition, this app organizes important information about your accommodations, like your host's contact information and the address of your home, and is great for booking somewhere to stay on a whim. So, where to?

3. TripIt: Travel Planner TripIt For a traveler who likes to know exactly what they're doing, when they're doing it, and where they have to go on a trip, there's the TripIt: Travel Planner app. TBH, I've never seen an app that let's you be so thorough and plan out every single detail of your itinerary. It allows you to "Add a Plan" and fill out the information for that activity or excursion. You can add in the confirmation number on your reservation, the transportation option you're using to get there, and the start and end time. From there, the app will generate nearby restaurants you may want to try and give you the 411 on the neighborhood you're in. You'll want to download it as soon as possible, especially if you're traveling with other people. Your travel buddies can view the itinerary that you create in the app, so that everybody is on the same page. Sweet!