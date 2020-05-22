There's a reason why "Put a finger down if..." TikToks keep racking up likes and making their way onto your For You page. Whether you're talking to friends, family, or your crush, the answers to "Never Have I Ever" questions tend to be juicy. Sometimes, the other person will confess to something mildly embarrassing that makes you laugh. Other times, you get a glimpse into someone's secret, rebellious side or learn about their naughtiest escapades, and you end up with a whole new perspective about them you didn't have before. Either way, a game of "Never Have I Ever" is never boring.
When getting to know your crush, you're eager to understand their personality. You want to know about their experiences and what makes them tick. Why not ask questions that can reveal intriguing little tidbits about their life story? Here are 40 "Never Have I Ever" questions to ask your crush that definitely make for an illuminating conversation.
Chill Questions
Never have I ever...
1. Cut my own hair
2. Skipped class
3. Lurked on my ex's social media
4. Bet on something
5. DMed a celebrity
6. Snuck out of the house
7. Lied to my parents about where I was going
8. Pulled an all-nighter
9. Fainted
10. Jumped the barricade at a concert
11. Made it backstage at a concert
12. Snuck into the movies
13. Cried in public
14. Performed in a talent show
15. Seen a ghost
Slightly-Less-Chill Questions
Never have I ever...
16. Gotten stitches
17. Broken any bones
18. Stayed up for 24 hours or more
19. Been drunk
20. Been kicked out of a party
21. Smoked weed
22. Hooked up in the outdoors
23. Climbed on a roof
24. Cheated on a test
25. Ridden in a helicopter
26. Had a one-night stand
27. Gone sky-diving
28. Gone axe-throwing
Hot Seat Questions
Never have I ever...
29. Shoplifted
30. Hitchhiked
31. Had a threesome
32. Regretted a piercing
33. Regretted a tattoo
34. Used my parents’ credit card
35. Been arrested
36. Dined and dashed
37. Drunk-texted my ex
38. Gotten into a physical fight
39. Sent a screenshot to the wrong person
40. Sent a nude to the wrong person
Remember: Neither you nor your crush have to respond to any questions, especially ones you feel uneasy about. The goal is to get more comfortable with your crush, not uncomfortable. Still, if you come up on an awkward moment, don't sweat it and move on. Your conversations with your crush just got way more interesting.