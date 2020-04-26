15 Flirty Questions To Text Your Crush When You Want To Spark A Convo

The thrill of flirting with someone new is easily one of the best feelings of all time. Anyone who says otherwise probably isn't familiar with the literal beehive that forms in your stomach when your crush's name flashes on your phone screen. It's the freaking best... but it can also be the most nerve-wracking. When the banter is going back and forth between you and you find yourself out of inspo for what to text back, some flirty questions are going to come in handy.

Pitch them a game of 20 questions or an easy, breezy ask-me-anything. When they say yes, ask them any of the following 15 questions. Or all of them! If the conversation is flowing, you'll probably be here awhile.

Mildly Flirty Texts

When your conversation is sweet and you want to spice it up just a little, send them something innocently flirty.

1. Finally watching Love Is Blind and I have so many thoughts. Do you think you could ever fall in love with someone without having seen them first?

2. What's your ideal first date?

3. Who's your biggest celebrity crush right now?

4. What's your biggest dating deal-breaker?

5. What's the most romantic thing you've ever done for someone?

Isabella Dias/Moment/Getty Images

Medium-Hot Texts

Whether you're testing the waters with a potential romantic or sexual partner, or firmly in "the talking stage" and down to DTR any day now, send one of these medium-hot messages to up the ante.

6. What's the best kiss you've ever had?

7. So, where are we going on our next date?

8. If you were here right now, would you want to be the big spoon or the little spoon?

9. First-date kisses: Yay or nay?

10. Will you let me pick the Netflix part of our next Netflix-and-Chill night?

Seriously Spicy Texts

These extra-hot texts will get you both hot under the collar. Grab a glass of milk to cool off.

11. What would you and I be doing if we were in the same place, right now?

12. First-date sex: Yay or nay?

13. Any fantasies you want to explore in the bedroom?

14. Where's the most interesting place you've had sex?

15. What's your biggest turn-on?

And remember: Honesty is always the best policy, but don't feel like you have to answer, ask, or send anything you don't feel comfortable with. Flirt to the degree you're chill with, and don't be afraid to let them know if they've crossed a line. Besides, nothing's hotter than someone who knows their boundaries, and someone who knows how to respect them.