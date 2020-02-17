Listen. If you find yourself belting out Rihanna's "Love On The Brain" with extra passion lately, or non-stop musing about a certain someone, it's time to shoot your shot. You cannot go on like this (eagerly clicking through your crush's Instagram Stories, wondering if they'd like the cute outfit you just bought, and wrestling with yourself over whether to send that late-night message) any longer. Why not put the ball in their court? Send your crush a flirty text or DM to let them know you've been thinking about them.

Below, 15 texts (or DMs!) to let your crush know they've landed a starring role in your daydreams. (And maybe even your nightly ones, too.)

1. Just want to let you know... I haven't been able to stop thinking about you since we hung out. 💭

2. I took your advice and have been listening to [insert song, album, or artist they like here] and they're so good!

3. I heard this song the other day and it really reminded me of you. ❤️

4. OK, confession time: I've really been looking forward to seeing you tonight. Maybe a little too much?

5. Just wanna get this off my chest: I think about you all the time.

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

6. You looked so hot when we hung out the other day. 👀 Yes, I'm still thinking about it!

7. Kind of want to remember the way you looked last night forever...

8. I had a dream about you last night, in case you're wondering how much I think about you. 😳

9. Guess who finally caught up on [insert TV show here]? I remember you saying how much you love it and I *need* to get your thoughts on this season!

10. So, I've been think a lot about our conversation about [XYZ] and...

damircudic/E+/Getty Images

11. Quick question: Do you ever get tired crossing my mind? 🏃🏾‍♀️

12. I found this new [pizza place/Indian food spot/ themed bar] and I feel like you'd really love it. Want to come check it out with me?

13. I know it's been like, two weeks, but I miss you or whatever!

14. TBH, I can't sleep and it's partially because I'm thinking about you. 🤷🏾‍♀️

15. What kind of cologne/perfume were you wearing last night? I'm asking for a friend.

Sometimes texting the person you like can be nerve-wracking. And for good reason! Belly butterflies are real AF. But once you hit send, you'll feel so proud of yourself for taking a chance, especially if they flirt right back at you.