40 Mother's Day Puns For A Mom-umental Insta Post With Your Favorite Human
Moms are the real superheroes of this world. They take care of you when you need them the most, they have the best hugs and advice, they will continue to support you when you're trying to figure out your career path, and they will do it all while making you smile. Honestly, I could go on for days about how awesome moms are, but you already know. This Mother's Day, in addition to planning a special celebration, show Mom how much you appreciate everything she's done with a sweet Instagram post, complete with any one of these Mother's Day puns.
Before you roll your eyes, I know puns can be cheesy AF, but they are the good kind of cheesiness that'll make Mom's day. You can't help but smile when you see a good pun, just like you can't help but to grin from ear to ear when your mom walks into the room. Puns and moms are so loved, so your mom will love a Mother's Day text, card in the mail, or dedicated Instagram post with some punny words to show your affection. If you need a little help coming up with some on your own, here are 40 mom-inspired puns to choose from. You've really hit the jackpot with a mom-umental mother who deserves all the love you have to give on this holiday.
1. "Mom, there's no otter like you." — Unknown
2. "You did a grape job raisin me." — Unknown
3. "I'm proud to be y'orchid." — Unknown
4. "Mom, you're grate." — Unknown
5. "Mom, I love you loads, and thank you for doing all of that laundry." — Unknown
6. "Batmum, the original superhero." — Unknown
7. "You're the berry best, Mom." — Unknown
8. "Olive you, Mom." — Unknown
9. "Mom, you're pearfect." — Unknown
10. "Mom, I donut know what I would do without you." — Unknown
11. "You're a koala-ty mom." — Unknown
12. "Thanks for raising me to be as sweet as you." — Unknown
13. "Mom, you make my world butter just by being in it." — Unknown
14. "A mother's love is like no otter." — Unknown
15. "Mom, thank you for these awesome jeans." — Unknown
16. "You otter know, there's no mom better than you." — Unknown
17. "Thank you for being the most egg-cellent mom." — Unknown
18. "Mom, you can't be beet." — Unknown
19. "Mom, you're one in a melon." — Unknown
20. "Nothing beets you, Mom." — Unknown
21. "Mom, you're tea-riffic." — Unknown
22. "Yoda best, Mom. Love you I do." — Unknown
23. "Not a daisy goes by that I don't think of you." — Unknown
24. "Dear Mom, why yes, I would like some cheese with that whine." — Unknown
25. "To the woman who rose me right." — Unknown
26. "Mom, you're fan-tastic." — Unknown
27. "Whisking you the very happiest of days." — Unknown
28. "Mom, you're sew amazing." — Unknown
29. "When it comes to parental love and support, I really hit the mother lode with you." — Unknown
30. "Thanks for all the mom-umental work you did to raise me." — Unknown
31. "Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who provided me womb and board all those years ago." — Unknown
32. "Mom, you're proseccond to none." — Unknown
33. "I hope you have a mom-mentous Mother's Day." — Unknown
34. "You are opti-mum." — Unknown
35. "You played a mom-umental role in my life." — Unknown
36. "Somehow, you always know how I’m feeling and what I’m thinking. You must be mom-nicient." — Unknown
37. "You're a souper mom." — Unknown
38. "Celebrating this mom-ongous occasion." — Unknown
39. "You da mom!" — Unknown
40. "Happy Mother's Day. Thanks for pudding up with me." — Unknown