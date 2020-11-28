This year has challenged a lot of couples to rethink their wedding day celebrations. While some have postponed their ceremonies, a lot of couples are taking it to Zoom with a virtual wedding. Even if everyone's not together dancing at a reception venue, you'll still need some Instagram captions for virtual wedding pics you take. After all, just because you're watching from your laptop, that doesn't mean you can't dress to impress.

Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still suggests only gathering with people you've been quarantined with, a virtual event everyone can enjoy in the safety of their own homes is the smart choice. If you've been invited to a virtual wedding, set the stage for a real celebration. Decorate your space with wedding decor, such as a banner ($8, Etsy) and confetti balloons ($5, Party City). Pop some champagne, and enjoy your bubbly out of cute flutes ($16, Anthropologie).

Don't hold back on your wedding attire, either. This is your chance to break out that formal dress from the back of your closet that you've been longing to wear, and try a new makeup lewk or hairstyle you saw on social. The best part of all is that since you're at home and not at an in-person wedding, you can wear your fuzzy slippers the entire time.

Just like a traditional wedding, you'll want to snap as many pictures as possible. Get a screenshot of the happy couple kissing, a selfie of you watching, and a boomerang of you toasting to a happily ever after. When the time comes to post, you'll be all set with these 40 virtual wedding Instagram captions.

pixdeluxe/E+/Getty Images

1. "All you need is love... and a good WiFi connection."

2. "The coziest wedding I've ever been to."

3. "Find me on the dance floor — aka my living room."

4. "A truly unique love story."

5. "True love couldn't wait to say, 'I do.'"

6. "Better than any Pinterest wedding board I've ever seen."

7. "My plus one to this wedding is my laptop."

8. "It doesn't matter how you do it, you'll always end up with a happily ever after."

9. "This is also how I attended the royal wedding."

10. "Now I can look at everyone's faces all at once."

11. "Eat, drink, and be virtually married."

12. "Is there virtual cake?"

13. "Better than any in-person wedding I've been to."

14. "My heart is, and will always be, yours." — Jane Austen

15. "If I know what love is, it's because of you two."

16. "This is just the beginning."

17. "This makes it possible for everyone to be here."

18. "I never knew 'attending a virtual wedding' would be on my list of favorite things I've done, but here we are."

19. "A wedding that even my cat could attend."

20. "Forever and always."

fotostorm/E+/Getty Images

21. "I bet this is how Zenon attends all her weddings, too."

22. "My favorite kind of vows are the virtual ones."

23. "Kisses through the screen."

24. "The party don't start till we click 'join the Zoom.'"

25. "Slippers on my feet. Love on my screen."

26. "Felt cute. Might attend a virtual wedding in my living room later."

27. "This is a destination wedding. It can be streamed to any destination in the world."

28. "They just proved happily ever after does exist."

29. "If I start crying, I'll just turn off my camera."

30. "A virtually picture-perfect day."

31. "This is only the beginning."

32. "Cheers to the newlyweds."

33. "Can we have more virtual weddings? This was fun."

34. "Together (even virtually) is the best place to be."

35. "Your connection is stronger than any WiFi I've seen."

36. "Zooming right down the aisle."

37. "Ride or die for life."

38. "They did it."

39. "They got married. I got cozy on the couch."

40. "I'm just a girl, standing in front of her laptop, asking it to not buffer during this wedding."