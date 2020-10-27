Ahoy there, matey. Halloween is on the horizon, which means it's almost time to put on your costume. As you know, the first rule of business on Halloween is to snap a selfie in your costume for your Insta feed. If you're channeling your inner Jack Sparrow this year, you'll want to have some Instagram captions for pirate costumes ready to go so there will be no dawdling.

While pirate wear can be super elaborate with jewels galore, it can also be a great last-minute costume. All you need is your fave peasant top ($11, forever21.com), a black skirt ($39, modcloth.com), and a bandana for your hair ($20, freepeople.com). Don't forget to get a pair of gold hoop earrings ($30, anntaylor.com), and follow a Jack Sparrow makeup lewk to really tie it all together, and you're ready to go.

Snap some pics and choose a captions from any of these 40 pirate quotes that fit your vibe. If you're a laidback pirate like Captain Jack, you might want to go with something punny or a quote from Pirates of the Caribbean. However, if you're feelin' more sinister this Halloween, choose a quote that will shiver anyone's timbers. Once you've got that all settled, it's time to post for all your friends to sea.

gruizza/E+/Getty Images

1. "Not all treasure's silver and gold, mate." — Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

2. "A little bit of pirate, a whole lot of mermaid."

3. "To err is to human, to arr is to pirate."

4. "Ahoy there, Halloween."

5. "A smooth sea never made a skilled pirate."

6. "First, learn the rules. Then, break them."

7. "X marks the spot."

8. "Did everyone see that? Because I will not be doing it again." — Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

9. "The code is more what you’d call ‘guidelines’ than actual rules." — Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

10. "Always be yourself, unless you can be a pirate. Then, always be a pirate."

11. "Just looking for my boo-ty on Halloween."

12. "Warning: Ye be entering pirate territory."

13. "Yo ho, yo ho, a pirate's life for me." — George Bruns and Xavier Atencio, "Yo Ho (A Pirate's Life for Me)"

14. "Them: You are without a doubt the worst pirate I’ve ever heard of. Me: But you have heard of me." — A spin on the original quote from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

15. "Even Captain Jack Sparrow would approve."

16. "Let's do some planks."

17. "Where's my Captain Jack Sparrow at?"

18. "All hands on deck at this party."

19. "This one's got me hooked."

20. "Hello, it's Smee."

SolStock/E+/Getty Images

21. "You're the only one for Smee."

22. "Who doesn't love some black pearls?"

23. "This outfit has a nice hook to it."

24. "Are you lost boys?"

25. "Pirate's booty, anyone?"

26. "Welcome to my ship."

27. "Totally shipping this."

28. "I can't wait to sea my booty."

29. "This rum is worth a shot."

30. "I was born to rum."

31. "They call me Captain."

32. "All my mates on deck."

33. "Abandon all hope, ye who enter here."

34. "I finally got my ship together."

35. "Arrgh means 'I love you' in pirate."

36. "Well ship."

37. "Home is where the anchor drops."

38. "Work like a captain. Play like a pirate."

39. "You arrgh my most sought-after treasure."

40. "Bring me that horizon." — Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl