Tending to your garden takes some thyme and a whole lot of love, which is why you're eager to show off your efforts as soon as everything blooms. Whether you grow veggies, herbs, or flowers, keep these Instagram captions for home garden pics on hand for when you want to show your plants off to the world. With just the right words, you'll notice the number of likes on your Instagram pics start to grow in no time.

Gardening is a great hobby to pick up if you have the backyard space to do so. You can also create a little garden on your front porch, apartment balcony, or even on your kitchen windowsill. Take advantage of your garden and grow some fresh veggies and herbs if you like to cook. When everything begins to pop up, you can host a garden dinner party for you and your roomies to dine amongst the flowers. String up some fairy lights to give your garden a dreamy glow at nighttime. To complete the aesthetic, have your housemates dress the part by wearing floral dresses, and be sure to snap some group selfies with your blooms in sight.

Show off your green thumb by using any of these 40 flower puns and home garden-inspired quotes to complete your post.

Shutterstock

1. "Having good thymes in the garden."

2. "Happiness blooms in my garden."

3. "Some people are cat ladies. I'm a plant lady."

4. "My favorite book as a kid was 'The Secret Garden.' Can you tell?"

5. "If you need me, I'll be in my garden."

6. "To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow." — Audrey Hepburn

7. "Lettuce romaine in the garden forever."

8. "This garden really rose to the occasion."

9. "Welcome to my wonderland."

10. "Always remember your roots."

11. "I see your true colors." — Cyndi Lauper, "True Colors"

12. "Once and floral!"

13. "In my garden, you can't let little things bug you."

14. "Always keep growing."

15. "Water you doing today? I'm just working in my garden."

16. "Just look forward to the fuchsia."

17. "You grow, girl!"

18. "Felt cute. Might go garden later."

19. "If I had a flower for every time I thought of you... I could walk through my garden forever." — Alfred Tennyson

20. "Where flowers bloom so does hope." — Lady Bird Johnson

Shutterstock

21. "My garden brings me inner peas."

22. "If you come to my garden, you have to be nice or leaf."

23. "My love grows here."

24. "My garden has really taught me to be-leaf in myself."

25. "If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need." — Cicero

26. "Life is short. Buy some plants."

27. "I must have flowers, always, and always." — Claude Monet

28. "Never underestimate the healing power of a quiet moment in the garden."

29. "I think my garden is just dandy and I ain't lion."

30. "I have so mushroom in my heart for this garden."

31. "I lilac my garden so much."

32. "If you look the right way, you can see that the whole world is a garden." — Frances Hodgson Burnett

33. "Grow big or go home."

34. "Oh kale yeah!"

35. "What in carnation is going on here?"

36. "My garden is my best bud."

37. "I think my soil-mate is my garden."

38. "Help, I've pollen and I can't get up."

39. "Say aloe to my little garden."

40. "Hey garden, you're my all-thyme favorite."