Halloween's creeping up on us, which means one thing: It's time to spread the spirit with your ghoulfriends. Creating boo baskets, which are adorable and personalized gifts you can surprise your friends with, is a great way to do that. They are fun to put together, and even more fun to receive. Once you get "boo'd," it will be a tradition for a long time to come, and you'll need Instagram captions for boo basket pics.

If you're the recipient of a boo basket, you'll want to post a snap of your treats for everyone to see. Set up a tripod and film yourself doing a #unboxing — or #unBOOxing — to see what goodies are inside. Then, snap some cute pics using your boo basket goodies, so your friend knows just how much you love them.

These 40 boo basket Instagram captions also work if you're the friend who's spreading the Halloween spirit. Capture a plandid pic of you organizing all the boo baskets you're sending out, and a final product snap for your lucky bestie to receive. Each boo basket should not only come with spooky accessories and snacks, but it should also be wrapped up in festive fashion. Add some Halloween confetti and top it off with a big bow, making it picture-perfect. It'll be almost too pretty to open, but your friend will be so excited to see what's inside.

Saran Sinsaward / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

1. "I made this for my boo."

2. "I just want to bask in the beauty of this boo basket."

3. "There's pumpkin sweet inside."

4. "This basket is filled with Halloween spirit."

5. "This basket's got me grim-grinning."

6. "Hello boo-tiful."

7. "I'm sure to have skelefun now that I've got my boo basket."

8. "A-tisket, a-tasket, a green and yellow basket." — Ella Fitzgerald, "A-Tisket, A-Tasket"

9. "Filled with fa-boo-lousness."

10. "Boo yeah, I got a basket."

11. "Who's ready for an un-boo-xing?"

12. "I got boo'd."

13. "Find you a boo who makes you a basket."

14. "I have the best ghoulfriends."

15. "Having a friend like you is un-boo-lievable."

16. "Boo-ing my boo."

17. "My aesthetic in one basket."

18. "This has lifted my spirits. [ghost emoji]"

19. "This basket is sweeter than pumpkin pie."

20. "Let's see what's boo-ing inside this basket."

mediaphotos/E+/Getty Images

21. "This basket is bad to the bone."

22. "Oh my gourd."

23. "This is the definition of squad ghouls."

24. "Cheesin' like a jack-o-lantern rn."

25. "If it's cozy, I want it."

26. "I think I just won trick-or-treating."

27. "Felt cute. Might enjoy my boo basket later."

28. "Peek-a-BOO!"

29. "A big boo to you."

30. "I'm only friends with hallow-queens."

31. "Fangs for this sweet basket."

32. "No tricks, just treats."

33. "If you were a ghost, you'd still be my favorite boo."

34. "I'm here for the boos."

35. "I got boo'd and it's all good."

36. "When they said trick-or-treat yourself, this is what they meant."

37. "I've been ready for Halloween since last Halloween."

38. "Witch better have my candy."

39. "Get you a boo crew like my boo crew."

40. "What a boo-tiful surprise."