4 Zodiac Signs Your Parents Won't Love Meeting At First, So Don't Panic

First impressions can be tricky. If you're never sure what to wear or say the first time you meet someone, or you always get too nervous about making conversation, the best version of you may not be the first version you present. No matter how long you've been seeing someone, if you're ready to introduce them to your family, it's natural to anticipate the initial partner-parent introduction. And if your boo is one of the four zodiac signs your parents won't love meeting, it's totally normal to be full-on #stressed about it.

Of course, it's not always safe to see what someone is really about the first time you meet them. In fact, you can grow closer to people as you learn more about them. Life is all about growth and transition. From meshing friends to meeting family, long-term relationships often take a lot of time and patience. In time, your parents may even start to love your partner just as much as you do. Heck, they may even start to like your partner even more than you do.

If you're feeling nervous about showing your folks your flame, here are four zodiac signs that don't always make a great first impression.

Shutterstock

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) No matter where they are, Sagittarius is the life of the party. Though their adventurous, fiery spirit is probably totally hot to you, your parents may think your sultry Sag is a bit of a wild child. Sag is likely to whisk you off on a surprise weekend away and will be the first one to suggest you call out of work to go to a boat party. Though they have a big heart, your parents may wonder how serious they are. Of course, once your Sag settles down, your parents will see how much this archer cares about you and how much adventure they bring into your life.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20) Water sign Pisces deeply values their relationships, but often get a little nervous when meeting new people. If your parents are on the quiet side, meeting your sweet Pisces may be a conversation with very few words. If your parents are super chatty, they may misinterpret your Pisces' shyness as them being aloof or uninterested in the conversation. But if your dreamy Pisces can sit back and relax, they'll be able to really open up to your parents. With time and patience, this fish will show your folks how much they care bout you and how thoughtful they are to all they care about.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19) Capricorn, the goat, is the manifestation of "show, don't tell." Rather than try to give your parents an "elevator pitch" about their lives or interests, they'd prefer to let your parents see who they really are over time. Cappy keeps their eye on the prize. They're focused on the long game and don't give too much mind to surface level stuff like first appearances. Though they're likely to win your parents' approval eventually, they're not likely to change their shirt or put on a smiley face just because they're "supposed" to when first meeting someone.