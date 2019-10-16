Whether you're arguing about where to spend the holidays or trying to find a place where you both want to live, all relationships have their fair share of conflict. Although at the time, it may seem easier to walk away, getting through the hard stuff together can be totally romantic. And if you're an Aries, Taurus, Capricorn, or Scorpio — the four zodiac signs who will never give up on a relationship — you probably already have the answers to whatever problems come your way.

Though being in a relationship can be a beautiful and wonderful gift, sometimes, having a partner can be really flippin' tough. Being able to really commit to the person you love for the long haul can take a lot of hard work and open communication. While growing alongside someone you love is special, taking time and space to develop in your own way can be an important practice. Of course, no matter how long you've been dating someone, working through relationship conflict can be an important skill, and being able to solve problems together can help you both grow.

If you're unlikely to give up on your relationships, chances are you may be one of these four zodiac signs.

Aries (March 21–April 19) Aries the ram is passionate. They know what they want and don't give up easily. When something matters to this fire sign, they will hold onto the end (and then keep holding). Loyal and tough, if they've found someone they love, they will do everything in their power to keep their relationship flourishing. Not one to give up on love, Aries will fight for their relationships until the end of time.

Taurus (April 20–May 20) Grounded Taurus is here for the long haul. Consistent and moderate, they don't jump into things lightly. When they find a relationship they feel comfortable in, they're likely to stick around forever. Even in times of trouble or stress, Taurus is likely to do everything they can to make a relationship stand the test of time. Ruled by Venus, they love to love and work hard at making romance a priority in their lives.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19) Capricorn is serious about everything they do. The "father" of the zodiac, they never make promises they can't keep and are always there for the people they love. Ambitious Capricorn doesn't like to fail. If their relationship is going through hard times, they will work tirelessly to turn everything around. Driven and confident, when they know that they can fix something, they will stop at nothing to make sure they do.