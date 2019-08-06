If your favorite scenes from Sex and The City always depict the gang sitting around at brunch, totally gushing about their love lives, chances are you may be a Gemini, Aries, Leo, or Libra. Though everyone loves a good tea-spilling session, these are the four zodiac signs who will brag about you to their friends. And yes, if you were wondering, Carrie is a Libra.

There's a certain comfort in sitting around a table with your besties and spilling the sexy beans about your love life. Whether your new boo took you on the sweetest date ever or you just had the hottest sex of your life with your long-term partner, swapping stories with your pals over snacks can be half the fun of dating. Sharing your happiness with your friends about your relationship can also be a great way to educate people about sex and de-stigmatize personal preferences. Though you never need to divulge things you're not comfortable sharing, opening up to your friends can be a great way to celebrate your relationship and learn about your body.

Here are the four zodiac signs that love to tell their friends about their flames.

Gemini (May 21–June 20) Air sign Gemini is the sign of communication. They are openminded and intuitive and grace the world with a sense of wonder. When these twins start dating someone, they will be excited to learn all about them, and even more excited to share all their findings with their good friends. Gemini is skilled at relating to the people around them and loves to share their happiness. When it comes to dating someone amazing, Gemini will be bubbling over, ready to share.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22) Leo loves the spotlight. Given the chance, they love nothing more than getting the space and attention to share all about their new boo. Though the lion is known for its independence, Leo enjoys creating deep and meaningful romantic partnerships. Fiery and theatrical, Leo will go to great lengths to express the extent of their feelings. With a penchant to make grand proclamations and a total sucker for a *mic drop* moment, Leo will take over the conversation bragging about their new boo.

Aries (March 21–April 19) Aries the ram gives a new meaning to "talking before thinking." With a burning desire to share everything on their mind, fire sign Aries may border on oversharing when they gush about their partners with their friends. Of course, Aries speaks because they are passionate, and when they are in love, they want the world to know it. Their relationships are often exciting and adventurous, and they love nothing more than getting their friends equally as amped about their boos as they are.