4 Zodiac Signs Who Steal The Covers In Bed, So Good Luck Staying Warm

Not to be dramatic, but there is a special place in hell reserved for bed hogs. Sleeping in a queen-sized bed doesn't make you the queen of the bed, and if you have an SO spending the night, then they deserve their fair share of the blankets. IMO, a comforter is a requirement for a good night's sleep, whether it's the dead of winter or the middle of August. And while some people are willing to share the love, others don't really care whether you spend the night shivering. For the zodiac signs who steal the covers in bed, their comfort is imperative, and their partner's comfort isn't really their problem.

To be fair, people usually don't monopolize the covers out of spite. Not everyone learned the rules of sharing in nursery school, and as a result, bed hogs won't hesitate to spend the night swaddled in a blanket burrito. As hard as it is to believe, some people may not even realize they've allocated 90% of the blankets to themselves. While a Cancer would rather sleep on their kitchen floor than deny their love half of the duvet, you should probably BYOB (bring your own blanket) if you share a bed with one of these signs.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Marco VDM/E+/Getty Images If there's anything that Taureans love, it's to be comfortable, both mentally and physically. And as much as a Taurus appreciates having someone to spoon them all night, it's unlikely they'll express that appreciation by sharing the covers. Few signs are as stubborn as the bull of the zodiac, so spending the night with a Taurus often entails a heated game of tug-of-war for the comforter (and spoiler alert: Taurus always wins). Sensuous creatures that they are, Taureans simply can't thrive without regular sex, lots of pampering, and a mountain of blankets to burrow into every night.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Geminis are hot then they're cold — sometimes literally. This fickle sign of duality might start off the night with the intention of sharing (and maybe even giving their partner more of the blankets), but they're just as likely to tug those covers back to their side of the bed the minute they get chilly. As wildly intelligent as Geminis tend to be, they also have a reputation for being a bit... well, immature. And when they feel the slightest bit of discomfort, that "mine-mine-mine" mindset is going to kick right in.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) blackCAT/E+/Getty Images Leos are the ultimate divas, and like Taureans, the lions of the zodiac like to live the good life. Their ideal bed is a California king with Egyptian cotton sheets and a duvet that is theirs and theirs alone. The problem: This attention-seeking sign doesn't like to sleep alone. Leos love to be loved, but they love to be swaddled in a cloud of blankets even more. As deeply possessive individuals, those born under this sign aren't down to share, because "sacrifice" simply isn't part of their vocabulary. Sorry not sorry.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) As intense, unknowable creatures, Scorpios are pretty tough to pin down. They love to cuddle, but they also need their space. They're cagey, but they can be a bit overbearing once they open up. And while this sign may not strike you as conniving, that's because they're strategic enough to get away with it. Unlike other signs, who will ruthlessly rip the covers away from their boo, Scorpios are more likely to do it gradually throughout the night, so that when you wake up in the morning with no blankets, your Scorpio SO can pretend they have no idea how they ended up with the whole comforter. Very sneaky, Scorpios.