4 Zodiac Signs Who Love Sleeping Alone So They Can Starfish All Night

Fun fact: Beds weren't originally made to be shared. In the Middle Ages, beds were only shared for romancing, not sleeping. Before the Victorian Ages, sharing a bed was actually considered unsanitary. But then the Industrial Revolution came along, as well as the rise of cities, and limited space forced couples to share a bed out of necessity. For some people, cuddling with their boo thang all night is truly a dream. But then there are the zodiac signs who love sleeping alone, and for them, the Middle Ages seem kind of great — or, at least, the whole separate bed situation does.

Sleeping with someone else can be a challenge, whether or not you're intimately familiar with that person. Even if you can deal with their morning breath and their messy bedhead, sometimes you simply can't get a decent night's sleep when your dearly beloved is drooling on your pillow. And for the zodiac signs who cringe at the idea of hugs and hand-holding, the idea of sharing their sacred bed space is nightmare-inducing. Don't get me wrong — people who aren't touchy-feely aren't totally unfeeling. But these four zodiac signs would still choose separate twin beds over a double bed any day.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18) MilosStankovic/E+/Getty Images If Aquarians could walk around with a "no touching" sign around their neck, they would. This freewheeling air sign needs their ~ s p a c e ~ and lots of it, so don't be too surprised if an Aquarius kicks you out of their bed when the clock strikes midnight. They don't mean to be cold — they're a bit detached by nature, mostly because they're too wrapped up in their own dreamland to deal with something as silly as other people's feelings. Their bed is their oasis, and they're not down to share it. #SorryNotSorry.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) As one of the most productive and ambitious signs of the zodiac, sleep is a precious thing for a Virgo. When you schedule every day to the minute, getting eight hours of zzz's is a necessity, and sadly, sleeping with an SO is likely to throw them off their carefully regimented bedtime routine. Though good-natured and thoughtful, this earth sign desires control in all situations, and if banning their partner from their bed means a better night of sleep, they're willing to do it. For Virgos, the ideal night involves a white noise machine, blackout shades, and a bed shared with no one.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) valentinrussanov/E+/Getty Images Sagittarians are the most willfully independent sign of the zodiac, so it shouldn't be a big surprise that they'd rather sleep outside under the stars than spoon with their lover all night. This fire sign can't stand being contained or restrained, and the idea of having to tiptoe around a snoozing bedmate is kind of their nightmare. Compromise? Sags don't know her. They want to toss, they want to turn, and they want all the blankets. Those born under this sign have big bed hog energy, and they like to spend their nights spreading, not sharing their bedding.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19) Like Virgos, Capricorns are devoted to their work, their responsibilities, and their schedules. And in order to be their best, most productive selves, they need to do some productive snoozing. Bedtime? Nonnegotiable. Snooze button? Nonexistent. A partner staying the night? Not going to happen. As the most disciplined sign of the zodiac, Caps like to adhere to a strict set of rules, even if those rules are totally self-imposed. One of the most important rules: Sleep is a solo activity, and while they may love their SO dearly, this earth sign doesn't mind telling that person to GTFO when it's time to turn in for the night.