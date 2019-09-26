4 Zodiac Signs Who Make The Flirtiest Texters, So Turn Up The Volume

You're checking out at the grocery store, wondering how you continually manage to spend upwards of $60 each week and never have any food at your house. As you wonder how many bottles of Kombucha you really need (all the Kombucha), you check your phone to see a text from your crush that's the perfect balance of silly, sweet, and sexy. As you think of what to reply, you realize you've won the crush lottery. Your potential-boo is one of the zodiac signs who make the flirtiest texters, and you've got the receipts to prove it.

No matter how long you've been crushing on a cutie, getting a flirty text from them can be amazing. Whether you like to swap selfies or you're both more into using your words, talking over the phone can be a great way to connect with someone new. Of course, you never need to do anything you're not totally comfortable with. And if you're not trying to sexy text or you're not feeling the flirt anymore, it's always OK to turn your phone off and privately regroup.

Still, if your crush always sends you the flirtiest texts, they're probably one of these four zodiac signs.

Shutterstock

Aries (March 21–April 19) Outgoing Aries can flirt as easily as they breathe. Confident and daring, this fire sign is not one to overthink things. When it comes to texting a crush, Aries will likely hit "send" on a saucy message before psyching themselves out of it. What can they say? This ram is direct. If they want you, they want you to know it. And if they have your digits, get ready to feel the heat.

Gemini (May 21–June 20) Though some may say talk is cheap, to these twins, a good conversation with a cutie is better than winning a million dollars. The sign of communication, Gemini is great at connecting with people. If they know their crush is on the shyer side, they'll know exactly how to craft a flirty and gentle text. If their crush is as spicy as they are, they'll be happy to make the first move.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22) Confident Leo likes to call the shots. When they have a crush, they don't care who knows it. Confident and charming, Leo is the type to slide into your inbox with a flirty compliment or question that begs for a response. Not one to stress about texting, this lion plays it cool. They're not afraid to put themselves out there and know exactly what to say in a text to make their crush blush.