4 Zodiac Signs Who Hate Texting & Would Rather Catch Up IRL

According to my former grade school teachers, I am somewhat infamously known for my chattiness. I love to talk and relate to others all day every day, which is quintessential to my experience as a Gemini. There are, however, numerous signs of the zodiac that don't exactly love to talk all the time, especially via texting. Even in 2019, there are definitely a few zodiac signs who hate texting and would rather catch up IRL because they connect with others better that way.

So, what's the big deal, right? Well, if you're being left on read by a crush, it could be useful to know if they're one of the following signs. For instance, I have a few Aquarius best friends, and I literally always have to text them first. For a long time, I felt like their lack of texting me was a reflection of how much they cared about me and was subsequently bummed by our pattern of communication. I eventually brought up our texting discrepancy, only to be pleasantly surprised by them. My Aquarius loved ones were totally unaware that I felt down about how little we talked via texting. They explained that they really don't maintain relationships or communication through conversational texting because they prefer to connect with others IRL. Ever since I touched base with them, our relationship has blossomed from because of our deeper understanding of each other.

To get the scoop on the signs that prefer to connect in person rather than through a screen, check out the following insights.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18) Shutterstock As I previously mentioned, Aquarians don't love to text, full stop. Texting definitely requires one to be present and engaged with others, which Aquarians have a hard time doing via screens. This water bearer is naturally avoidant of anything that expects them to set aside their daydreaming. Aquarians are actually the most distant out of all the air signs. They're notoriously distant as a result of their wayward personality. This air sign has a very strong sense of curiosity, and texting can feel like a distraction from their current obsession.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19) Unlike Aquarians, Capricorns' resistance to texting comes from a place of determination and focus. In short, Capricorns really don't have the time to engage with someone during their busy, busy lives. That being said, it doesn't mean they don't want to talk. But in true Capricorn fashion, everything they do has to be done to its fullest extent. While they don't want to be distracted from the task at hand by texting at the same time, they also want to give the people they love their full attention.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) Sags are naturally curious, adventurous signs. Every day for a Sag looks different than the one prior, and they wouldn't want it any other way. These folks prefer to catch up in real-time because they love to reunite with someone they care about and share what they've been up to. If you're texting a Sag throughout the week, it will make your reunion less of an exciting, bonding moment.