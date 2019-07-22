There are quite a few zodiac signs that are pretty intuitive when it comes to their feelings, but not all of them know how to put what they feel into words. (Ahem, looking at all the Cancers and Scorpios out there.) When it comes to the zodiac signs who love talking about their feelings in relationships, you're probably thinking: Pisces, Pisces, and more Pisces. And you're not wrong! But there are a few other signs that are pretty decent at talking about how and what they're feeling, especially when it comes to potential love interests.

I started learning about astrology when I was in my mid-twenties. As I began to understand how to differentiate between each sign, I also discovered an interesting trend in my own life: Almost every single one of my best friends is a Pisces, along with three of my most significant past partners. I am a Gemini, and we're infamous for being misunderstood blabbermouths, while Pisces are renowned for being blubbering, emotional water signs. Maybe the two are a match made in heaven.

Read on to find out more about the signs that have a penchant for talking about their feelings in relationships.

Gemini (May 20 — June 21) Stocksy/ Guille Faingold Geminis are a little bit complex when it comes to talking about their feelings. They both feel a lot and believe they have the capacity to be entirely detached and in control. This is actually a coping mechanism, and as a result, dating a Gemini can mean a lot of communicating.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20) Pisces are intuitive and emotional. Many Pisces tend to do a lot of the heavy-lifting in their relationships. So, if you're dating a Pisces, you might impress them by talking about your own feelings without ever being prompted to.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) Libras are air signs who love to talk. This sign is particularly known for their ability and desire (sometimes annoyingly so) to see "all possible sides" of any situation. This means a lot of ruminating, analysis, and discussion. When the Venn Diagram of their romantic feelings and their need to analyze intersect, you best be popping some popcorn because they're going to be talking for a while. This can make a Libra a really great person to talk to about relationship problems.