4 Zodiac Signs Who Love Gentle Sex, So Take It Slow

If The Tortoise and the Hare taught me anything, it's that slow and steady can win the race. Though buzzing through life can be exciting, taking a moment to slow down and savor what you're doing can really pay off in the long run. Of course, if you are one of the four zodiac signs who love gentle sex, you already know what I'm talking about.

Though everyone's sexual preferences are different, adding a little tenderness to your touch can send your sex life over the edge. Have you and your partner(s) fallen into a sexual rut? Have you always been curious about slowing things down? If so, incorporating some tender touching can shake up your sex life in a big way. Draw out each touch as you and your partner get into the mood. Prolonged foreplay can also help you and your boo feel super connected mentally as you turn up the heat physically. From giving tender nose-kisses to carving out an extra hour to explore each other's bodies, making your sex life a little more gentle can be super sexy.

And if taking it slow sounds hot to you, you're probably one of these four signs.

Shutterstock

Cancer (June 21–July 22) Emotional Cancer is the definition of gentle. When they're getting frisky with someone, they like to move slow and steady with lots of soft touching and tons of intense eye contact. Not one to throw you on the bed and rip your clothes off, Cancer will seduce by rubbing your back and telling you everything they love about you. Natural caregivers and nurturers, this crab wants to build longstanding connections with the people they sleep with and is willing to take the time to do so.

Taurus (April 20–May 20) From eating the best foods to surrounding themselves with beautiful things, this bull likes to take their sweet time as they go about their day, savoring each moment. When it comes to the sexy stuff, Taurus loves to feel close to the people they have sex with. Like, spooning-all-night-close. With a penchant for foreplay and love of snuggling, they like to turn up the heat steadily, feeling super in tune with their partner along the way.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22) Ethereal Libra is all about sentiment and romance. This air sign loves fantasy and enjoys nothing more than taking the time to really set a scene before getting it on with someone they like. Always attentive and super affectionate, Libra will be into matching their partner's sexual pace. If they get the vibe that their date likes slower and more tender sex, these scales will move at a snail's speed, stopping along the way for tender touches and gentle kisses. Ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty and romance, Libras love to be as sweet as they can be.