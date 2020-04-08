You don't have to be 22 in order to feel happy, free, confused, and lonely at the same time. Loneliness can strike at the most unexpected moments, and even if you enjoy your own company, it's natural to long for companionship. Humans are social creatures, after all, so there's no shame in feeling lonesome. The zodiac signs who feel lonely most often might surprise you, because they're not the social butterflies of the zodiac — they're the signs who actually like to be on their own, but only up to a certain point.

As clinical psychologist Michael Alcee, PhD, previously told Elite Daily, understanding why you feel lonely can help you determine what's missing in your life. "Loneliness can be an important sign that we need to reconnect externally or internally, so try to locate what you need," he said. He pointed out that feeling isolated isn't always solved by finding a romantic partner or surrounding yourself with friends. He suggested asking yourself, "Do I need more social time to get that energy going again, or do I need to take the time to go inward?" Loneliness is inevitable for these complex zodiac signs, but luckily, they're also the signs best able to deal with those feelings.

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20) Drazen_/E+/Getty Images Pisceans are used to being on their own, as they tend to spend a lot of their time playing out fantasies in their head. These spacey romantics usually don't mind a little solitude, but their imagination can only keep them satiated for so long. As timid introverts, it can be tough for a Pisces to make a romantic connection, as badly as they may want to. Pisceans are full of observations and insights that they're dying to share, but if there's no one around to listen, writing in a journal is a great way for a Pisces to express themselves and feel less isolated.

Virgo (Aug. 23—Sept. 22) Just because Virgos often prioritize their work over their relationships doesn't mean they don't get lonely. High-achieving Virgos are known for having a one-track mind, but when work slows down, these perfectionists can find themselves wishing for someone to share their successes with. Those born under this sign enjoy nothing more than helping others, and a Virgo who doesn't have anyone to take care of tends to feel a void in their life. This sign loves feeling valued, and if they don't have someone in their life to take under their wing, then volunteer work can do a lot to brighten their mood.

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21) FG Trade/E+/Getty Images Scorpios are typically solitary creatures who don't mind being alone — that is, until they do. Because Scorpios need their "me time," their loved ones often give them plenty of space, but sometimes, a Scorpio is given too much space. Those born under this sign aren't always great at expressing themselves, so when they need attention and companionship, they don't always know how to ask for it. And unfortunately, the sadder a Scorpio gets, the more they push others away. In order to feel less lonely, Scorpios often have to fight against their instinct to isolate themselves and show some vulnerability — and if that doesn't help, listening to music always does.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21) Sagittarians pride themselves on being totally independent, but even these happy-go-lucky individuals feel lonesome at times. Because Sags are known for taking off on solo adventures, they often find themselves alone, and sometimes, an adventure buddy sounds pretty appealing to them. Not everyone can keep up with a Sag, and Sags aren't too great at compromise, so finding a companion can be tough for this sign. But even though they have an aversion to commitment, this sign needs flirtation and friendship in their life in order to thrive. Luckily, if a Sagittarius can't find someone to play with, planning a trip or taking a brisk walk always helps to lift their spirits.