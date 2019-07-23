I know that dating apps are getting more specific than ever, but who do I need to talk to get a "zodiac signs who are easy to talk to on dates" setting? Everyone's been there: You got all dressed up, you took a Lyft you couldn't really afford, and you made it all the way to the restaurant, only to embark on the most awkward and silent date of all time. Although it's totally natural to get nervous when you're first meeting someone, knowing what signs like to break the ice can provide some insight on how to get your date going.

Though meeting new people can be fun, sometimes dating is hard. Whether you're nervous to say the wrong thing or you take a while to really warm up to someone, there are plenty of reasons a first date conversation may be a little slow. Of course, if you're feeling nervous on a date, it's always OK to say so. In fact, your date will probably be happy that you did! Expressing what you're feeling can be a great way to open up the conversation on a tense date.

Of course, you could also stick to dating these four talkative signs.

Gemini (May 21–June 20) Ruled by Mercury, Gemini is the sign of communication. Apart from their amazing sense of humor and way with words, this air sign is great at relating to all sorts of different people. They're fearless about adding their two cents to a topic and will be the first to start up a big conversation. Engaging and witty, Gemini is great at talking to a new someone on a date.

Aries (March 21–April 19) Fire sign Aries is known to be a little impulsive. Likely to speak before they think, Aries is unlikely to let their nerves get to them on a date. Aries needs to know they got their point across and won't stop talking until they're sure they did. Though their conversation skills may lean a little closer to rapid debate than jocular banter, these passionate rams will fill up any potential awkward silence, especially when getting to know someone new.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) Adventurous Sagittarius loves to share their passions and talents with everyone they meet. On a date with a Sag, be prepared to hear all about the latest tropical vacation or the amazing ramen they found downtown. Known for being honest and enthusiastic, this archer loves to teach the people around them knew things. From giving you book recommendations to explaining how to properly eat Ethiopian food with your hands, Sag will keep the convo rolling all night.