If you've ever stood in the artisanal cheese section of a Whole Food preparing a portable charcuterie board for the surprise picnic you've been planning for your boo, you may already know what it's like to be one of the three zodiac signs who plan the most thoughtful dates. Whether you went to three book stores looking for a copy of the graphic novel you talked about on your first date or planned an entire day filled with food from their favorite spots, thoughtful dates come in all shapes and sizes.

Of course, it's important to remember that thoughtful doesn't need to mean expensive. When it comes to showing your love for someone, it really is the thought that counts. Going on a romantic walk, hitting up a free museum, or making dinner at home can all be incredibly thoughtful dates that won't break the bank. Elite Daily spoke with Linda Furiate, an astrologer specializing in addictive behavior and relationships, about the signs that go all out after asking someone out.

Furiate breaks down the three zodiac signs who are likely to plan the most thoughtful dates, so you may want to get your outfit ready, like, now.

Taurus (April 20–May 20) "Taurus is an earth sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love," Furiate says. "Taurus has a strong desire to aesthetically and monetarily please. Only the finest and most perfect will do for this sign. A Taurus will show up for a date with flowers and the finest Belgium chocolates. Taurus loves the sense of touch so a gentle caress to the arm and holding hands is a signal that Taurus is into you."

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22) "Libra will go beyond the norm to make a date special," Furiate says. "They love to plan a real date in advance complete with an elegant dinner, a quiet stroll or listening to a hometown band to set the mood. It is important for Libra to show up on time and to be beautifully dressed for the occasion. Libra respects that idea that a date is a gift of time and attention from another. Libra loves the art of seduction and may easily shower their date with affection, but only if the thoughtfulness of planning the date is reciprocated."