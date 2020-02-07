I know that the best gifts come from the heart and not from a store or whatever, but c'mon — just try to find someone who would turn down a store-bought present. I think few people would say no to a gift from an SO, and some people even find giving just as much fun as receiving. For the zodiac signs whose love language is gifts, buying presents for a boo is their way of saying, "I love you." If getting showered in gifts sounds good to you, then you should probably be dating one of these generous zodiac signs.

The concept of "love languages" was first introduced by Dr. Gary Chapman in his popular 1992 book, The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate. According to Chapman, your love language is the way in which you best express and receive love from a partner, and they include words of affirmation, quality time, acts of service, physical touch, and gifts. Of course, showing and feeling affection through material things doesn't necessarily mean you're materialistic. Some people simply see presents as a tangible expression of love, and dating one of these four signs is basically a gift that keeps on giving.

Taurus (April 20—May 20) blackCAT/E+/Getty Images Taurus is all about beauty, luxury, and artistry, and there's nothing this earth sign loves more than giving and receiving beautiful things. Those born under this sign live in a material world, where money is the key to physical pleasure and extravagant gifts are the ultimate romantic gesture. Taureans also live to shop, and while they have absolutely no qualms about treating themselves, a Taurus' endless generosity means they love treating their partner as well. Want a boo who will surprise you a pair of overpriced cashmere socks "just because?" Then you should probably date a Taurus.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22) You might think that indulgent Leos only like receiving, but this fire sign enjoys giving their loved ones gifts just as much (if not more so). Leos are extra AF individuals who never allow anyone to upstage them, especially when it comes to buying presents. Those born under this sign express their love loudly and proudly, and they take great pride in presenting their one-and-only with over-the-top tokens of appreciation. And as much as Leos like giving their SOs the perfect gift, they love the appreciation and praise that their partner will surely give them in return.

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22) ljubaphoto/E+/Getty Images Libras love that luxurious life. For this air sign, money can buy happiness, and it often does, whether that happiness is in the form of new shoes, a Starbuck latte, or a surprise for their SO. Libras also live to please, and these benevolent folks will do just about anything to make the people around them happy. Those born under this sign simply want to love to love and be loved in return — and what better way is there to give and receive love simultaneously than by giving your loved one an awesome gift?

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19) Capricorns have a reputation for being a bit self-centered, so you might be surprised to find them here. However, just as Capricorns like to receive tangible rewards for their hard work, these pragmatic individuals like to provide physical tokens of appreciation. Life is transactional for this earth sign, and as reluctant as they might be to admit it, a Capricorn is all about instant gratification, hence their love of exchanging presents. Those born under this sign also tend to be a bit competitive, and so — like most things in their life — they take gift-giving very seriously.