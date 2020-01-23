While it's hard to make a definitive list of the best songs from the late '90s, Natalie Merchant's "Kind and Generous" has to be in the top 10. Apart from being a straight banger, it's a ballad about how attractive it is for a partner to be giving. Of course, if generosity is important to you, dating someone that's thoughtful and compassionate may already be a given. While astrology can't control everything, it can be interesting to see how the stars impact your personality. And if your boo is a Leo, Libra, Cancer, or Virgo, aka the most generous zodiac signs, you may already know the importance of empathy in your relationship.

Though generosity can look like buying someone presents, or offering to pick up the check after dinner, going out of your way for others doesn't have to cost money. Just as all relationships look different, being a generous partner means something unique for everyone. Whether you ask your SO about their day and listen intently or help them organize their closet, being generous with your time and emotions can be super meaningful, too.

And if your boo always goes the distance for you, chances are they're one of these four signs.

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22) Leos like to go big in everything they do. Though they love to be in the spotlight, they're also happy to share the attention with the people that they care about. One to ensure their partner's happiness, and to want to make the most of every date, they'll happily splurge on a romantic vacation or go out of their way to make their date smile. Leos want everyone around them to be having a good time, and won't stop until they're sure their boo is feeling loved.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22) Air sign Libra can be so generous and accommodating that they sometimes even forget to take care of themselves. Whether they're seeing someone casually or are totally in love, they'll work hard to make sure that their date's needs are being met. Lively and communicative, Libra is great at checking in, and will love to talk to their partner about where their head is at. Generous with their time and attention, the scales will make sure the people they date feel seen and heard.

Cancer (June 21–July 22) Tender Cancer has a heart the size of the ocean. Caring and kind, they're incredibly generous with their affection and will make sure their partner feels totally loved. From verbal affirmations to acts of service, Cancer is all about showing how they feel. The mother of the zodiac, Cancer loves to nurture people, and will always be there for their partner in times of stress or sadness. Known for their empathy, Cancers are emotionally generous, and will always take the time to make space for their boos to feel their feelings.