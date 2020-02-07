4 Zodiac Signs To Date If Travel Is Important To You

If fitting all your liquids into a quart-size bag is your personal nightmare, then traveling probably isn't your thing. Traveling (and jet lag, and economy flights, and maps...) can be exhausting, and some people would rather cruise through their Netflix queue than the Atlantic. But for the zodiac signs who love to explore, wanderlust trumps all the potential inconveniences of travel. Some signs live to plan vacations, take trips, and see new sights, so if travel is important to you, the zodiac signs to date are the ones who prioritize adventure over the familiar.

People tend to have different definitions of "vacation." For some people, vacation involves a pool, a margarita, and all-you-can-eat chicken fingers. For others, vacations are less about lounging and more about sleeping on a tarp and cooking beans over a campfire. No matter what your ideal trip entails, if you're the type of person who would rather spend your PTO days catching flights than catching up on your sleep, then you should probably find a partner who shares your passion. A few zodiac signs are happiest when they're creating travel itineraries and exploring new places, and if you like to travel, then you should probably date one of these signs.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18) Moyo Studio/E+/Getty Images As the most eccentric sign of the zodiac, Aquarians aren't satisfied unless they're constantly doing new and outlandish things. This air sign doesn't know how to "go with the flow," and when these dreamy types catch the travel bug, they'll simply want to go on a whim. Be warned: If you travel with an Aquarian, don't expect to stay in a cushy all-inclusive resort. These humanitarians want to see the world, not the lobby of a hotel chain. Those born under this sign also tend to be a tad impulsive, so forget itineraries — Aquarians like to travel wherever the wind takes them.

Aries (March 21—April 19) Aquarians may be spontaneous, but they have nothing on Aries. This fire sign is impulsive to the point of recklessness, but if you're down with a spur-of-the-moment trip to Phuket, then you can hang with an Aries. Those born under this sign are basically human Energizer Bunnies powered by adrenaline and wanderlust. They want to see everything and do everything, and if they can take a partner along for the ride, they're more than happy to do so. If your ideal trip involves a lot of hiking and absolutely no napping, then an Aries is your perfect travel companion.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21) Johnce/E+/Getty Images No one can match a Sagittarius' adoration of exploration. Sagittarians are the adventurers of the zodiac, and while they may not always make the best domestic partners, they definitely make A+ travel companions. This tirelessly optimistic fire sign was born to explore, and Sagittarians feel like their best selves when they're experiencing new cultures, meeting new people, and trying new foods. As they're also known for being physically adept and outdoorsy, a Sagittarian is not one for luxury trips. Forget reclining and unwinding — with Sagittarians, life is a never-ending adventure, and travel is an absolute priority.

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19) Unlike the three other travel-loving signs, Capricorns are not impulsive people. This pragmatic earth sign thrives on schedules, but that's exactly what makes a Capricorn a master travel companion. As devoted as this sign is to hard work and making cash, they love spending that moolah just as much. Vacations are their way of treating themselves, and planning vacations is their way of indulging their desire to organize. Capricorns are natural travel agents, and no one puts together a meticulous travel itinerary quite like them. If you want to go on a trip that goes off without a hitch, then Capricorns are your people.