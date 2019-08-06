Weddings can honestly be a blast. Even if you feel like you've had a never-ending wedding season this year, it can be super fun to get dressed up and see old friends. One of the best ways to have a great time at a wedding is to share it with someone special. And if you have a wedding on the horizon, it might be time to ask around and see who is willing to be your plus-one. Believe it or not, there are a handful of zodiac signs that make the best wedding dates. These signs are gregarious, charming, and love a party. They excel in spaces where the only goal is to have a good time, and they are talented at talking to people they've never met before.

It can feel challenging to juggle all of the necessary plates of attending a wedding (i.e. wearing the right outfit and being super outgoing). The truth is that there's really no pressure to do anything other than celebrate the couple tying the knot. It's quite an honor to be invited to a wedding and a huge sign that the people getting married value you a ton. Having a date that will be respectful and enthusiastic about the evening is your best bet to ending the night with sore feet and a bright AF smile.

Taurus (April 20 — May 19) Stocksy/ Carolyn Lagrattuta Leave it to Taureans to really steal the show. Your Taurus date will always find the most stunning, tasteful outfit on the sale rack — even if you ask them to be your date mere days before the event. They can also help you pick out your outfit! If you want to impress your friends and family, ask a Taurus to show up and show off.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) Leos are so good at making first impressions. They're known for their natural charm and charisma, which come in handy at events like weddings. Ask your Leo friend or crush to be your date and you'll likely end up sneaking away to kiss under the moonlight. Leos find the energy of their setting to be contagious and will likely sweep you right off your feet.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) Libras are the extroverts of the zodiac. They love to meet new people and, as air signs, they love the decadence of a wedding. Your Libra crush is likely waiting for you to invite them to a wedding. They will befriend even the hardest folks to win over. They'll likely hit the dance floor with you, so they can show off their moves. So if you ask a Libra in your life to be your wedding date, get ready to dance the night away.