From happy tears to nostalgic tears to the-bill-for-the-caterer-just-came-in-and-wow tears, there are plenty of reasons to reach for the tissues as you walk into your wedding. If exchanging vows makes your eyes pour like monsoon season, chances are you may be one of the four zodiac signs most likely to cry walking down the aisle (also known as all the water signs, plus Libras).

Whether you've always been sentimental or you've never imagined how happy you could be with your partner, your wedding day may come with more emotions than you bargained for. Of course, if you've never been a cryer or you're not into PDE (public displays of emotion), you never need to feel pressured to react in a way that's not comfortable and organic for you. From crying in public to processing your thoughts later on your own, there's no wrong or right way to feel your feelings, especially on your big day.

Still, if shedding some tears as you walk down the aisle feels like the natural way to express yourself before saying your "I do's," you may be one of these four signs.

Cancer (June 21–July 22) In a surprise to absolutely no one, Cancer the crab may be the most likely sign to let their tears flow as they enter their big day. Sensitive and emotional, this water sign is deeply swayed by what they're feeling, and feel no shame in letting the world know it. When a Cancer falls in love, they fall deep. With all their friends and family around them, Cancer will let their tears flow as they make their way down the aisle.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21) Don't be fooled by their hard exterior: Scorpio is deeply emotional. Although Scorpios can get a little jelly during the early stages of relationships, once they find their forever and always, they hold on tight and never let go. When it's their time to tie the knot, this water sign will be overwhelmed by their feelings of love and happiness. Although they may deny it, Scorpio is likely to shed a few tears as they head into their wedding day.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20) Dreamy Pisces lives by their emotions. Nostalgic and intuitive, this fish is sure to cry during every stage of their wedding, from taking engagement photos to picking out thank-you cards. What can they say? Pisces feel everything profoundly and enjoy creating spaces where all their loved ones are together. As they walk down the aisle, Pisces will tear up thinking about how their relationship has evolved and all the beautiful memories they've created with their partner.