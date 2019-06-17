Weddings can be really beautiful moments of celebration and vulnerability, but it can be easy to get caught up in the details and logistics. Sure, planning your outfits and making sure you have a date can be important, but the chance to celebrate with friends and family in this way can be really special. There are some folks that just can't avoid getting emotional at weddings and regularly tear up at the sentimentality of the ceremony. If you cry at weddings, you're likely one of the following zodiac signs — because some signs are really touched by affectionate events and people being vulnerable in front of each other.

There are a ton of different reasons someone might tear up at a wedding. It can depend on the person's past relationships or their tear ducts. Some might guess that water signs like Pisces, Cancers, and Scorpios would be the most likely signs to cry at weddings, and they're certainly not wrong. Water signs are very in tune with their emotions and therefore, tend to cry easily just because of the intensity of what they feel.

There are a few other signs that are also surprisingly likely to be seen dabbing their eyes with a tissue at weddings. So, take a seat and grab a handkerchief.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) stocksy/ Leah Flores Libras are super social signs. They will likely be overcome with emotions at their friends' weddings, especially if they are old friends. It's important to Libras to be supportive, and seeing a friend go through something as big as a wedding can move them emotionally in a big way. They will likely tear up at a very random part of the wedding, like seeing the couple talking to each other at the end of the night on a couch, looking exhausted and over the moon.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) Virgos are incredibly loyal and supportive signs. They will likely cry at the most sentimental point of the ceremony, like some really heartfelt vows. They love to see their friends get everything they've dreamed of. You might want to pass your Virgo wedding date a tissue when their friend starts reciting their vows or at the very moment the couple is pronounced officially married.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) Sagittarians are funny because you absolutely wouldn't expect them to be the one crying in the audience of a wedding. The thing is, these signs wouldn't cry for just any wedding. They are selective with who they pick to be in their inner circle of best friends, but once you're there, you're there for life. Sagittarians will be caught crying their eyes out at a best friend's wedding.

Taurus (April 20 — May 19) Taureans are very touched by anything that is beautiful and a spectacle. They are most likely to cry at just the sight of their friend or family member in a wedding dress, looking absolutely beautiful on such an important day.