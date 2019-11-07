4 Zodiac Signs At Risk Of Breaking Up On Thanksgiving

As wonderful as Thanksgiving is, it also provides a lot of fodder for potential arguments. You might fight with your parents over which sides to serve with the turkey. You might fight with your siblings over who gets the last piece of apple pie. And if you're seeing your SO for the first time since you both left for college, there might just be some tension involved. Not all couples are destined to split on Turkey Day. But there are some zodiac signs at risk of breaking up on Thanksgiving — or, at least, more likely than other signs — and that might be due to a phenomenon called the turkey dump.

A turkey dump happens when high school sweethearts come home from college for Thanksgiving (which might be the first time they've seen each other in months) and realize their relationship just isn't working anymore. Whether it's mutual or not, a Thanksgiving breakup can be due to any number of things: approaching exams, new friends, family pressure, or maybe even a crush back on campus. Certain zodiac signs are less inclined to keep a long-distance partner around past Thanksgiving, and for these signs, a turkey dump might be just around the corner.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20) miodrag ignjatovic/E+/Getty Images A Taurus is likely to be in a good mood on Thanksgiving, as it involves all of their favorite things: delicious food, nice smells, and lots of chilling. But Thanksgiving might also mean seeing their high school boo, and for Taureans, long-distance relationships really don't work. A Taurus tends to care deeply about their partner, but if a partnership involves too much effort — like visiting their bae at another college — they'd rather let things fizzle out than inconvenience themselves. This earth sign is also known for being stubborn, so if they decide they want to end things over Thanksgiving, it's unlikely that seeing bae will change their mind.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Geminis are social creatures, so when they're in a new environment, they make it their mission to befriend everyone. Unfortunately, they might end up neglecting old friends — and even their SO — in the process. This air sign isn't the most reliable, so if they promise to FaceTime their long-distance boo tomorrow, it might not happen for another week. They don't mean to blow people off — they're just easily distracted. For a Gemini, a relationship from high school is likely to feel boring once they're away at college, and Thanksgiving gives them the opportunity to impulsively end things face-to-face.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images Sagittarians are terrible at keeping in contact with people, and that includes the people they date. Like Geminis, Sagittarians will want to take advantage of every new opportunity that college presents — including potential new love interests. This fire sign can't be tamed, so if their SO from high school starts to feel like a burden, they have no issue cutting that person loose. It's not that a Sagittarius is heartless — they just value their independence above all else. Sagittarians also tend to struggle a bit with monogamy, and seeing that long-term partner over Thanksgiving might just remind them of all the hotties they're missing out on back on campus.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Capricorns know better than anyone how to prioritize, and for them, relationships aren't a priority. This earth sign is much more likely to spend their time in college studying rather than socializing, and they'll want to fully invest themselves to get the best grades they can. Long-distance relationships require dedication, and a high school sweetheart will likely take up time that could be spent in the library. If a Capricorn feels they're sacrificing their success for an SO, they won't hesitate to make their priorities known. Thanksgiving gives a Capricorn the perfect opportunity to schedule a breakup (because this sign is nothing if not professional).