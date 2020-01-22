Grey's Anatomy fans have weathered a whole a lot of heartbreak throughout the series' 16-season run. But, fans suffered perhaps the hardest of heartbreaks most recently when it was announced that Justin Chambers wouldn't be returning to the show. The actor has been a series regular from the very beginning and so his exit is a hard blow to fans who have grown super-attached to him after all these years. The way that Chambers' character will leave the show hasn't been revealed yet, so fans are also getting caught up in lots of theories about Alex Karev's fate on Grey's Anatomy.

The second-most shocking piece of news (after, of course, the fact that Chambers is leaving Grey's Anatomy) is the fact that his last episode has already aired. That means that Alex isn't going to get any kind of heartfelt on-screen goodbye, and instead his exit will simply be explained through dialogue. Since the next episode of Grey's Anatomy will follow up with the terrifying car crash that happened at the end of the Season 16 winter finale, some fans are worried that Karev will end up being involved in the accident in some kind of fatal way. But, other fans also have theories that include a much more peaceful goodbye for Alex. No matter which of these theories end up being true, it's going to be heart-wrenching goodbye for fans.

Alex Dies

This would be tough to watch, but it also would be far from the first time Grey's Anatomy has killed off a beloved character. In this case, it could make sense to tie Chambers' exit to the big car crash. One fan on Reddit wrote:

It's almost definite that they killed him off-screen during the car accident. His final scene was already shown and the last scene was the car crashing into Joe's. I can see them pulling a George and having Alex saving someones life but dies and all we see is a body covered by a sheet.

Alex Moves to Be Closer to His Mom

The last audiences heard about Alex, he was in Iowa visiting his mom. There's a chance he might just stay there to be with her, and possibly to start a family of his own. One Reddit user has an optimistic take on Alex's future, including a happy ending for his wife Jo (Camila Luddington). They said:

My hope is that Jo is gonna tell everyone that Alex's mom is sick and he's gonna stay there to take care of her indefinitely. Later on, Jo will decide to move to Iowa with him and start a new life there. Depending on what the aftermath is with her stealing the safe haven baby, she'll take the baby with her and they can be a family or they'll decide they want to start their family in Iowa away from Seattle. At least this way, we'll know that they're parents even if it's not on screen.

Alex and Jo Move Away Together

Other fans think Alex and Jo will leave Seattle together for some kind of professional opportunity. That theory makes sense, especially since that's the way the show handled the exit of another beloved character, Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh).

Alex and Jo Break Up

Then there are some fans who are worried about the future of Alex and Jo's marriage. After all, as far as audiences know, Jo still has a full life in Seattle, so there's no reason for her to leave the show. That could mean that Alex is going to break things off and move on without her, which could be the most heartbreaking ending of all.

Season 16 of Grey's Anatomy will return to ABC on Jan. 23 in a two-hour crossover event with Station 19 starting at 8 p.m. ET.