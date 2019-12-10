Longtime fans of Grey's Anatomy are pretty familiar with disasters at this point in the series' run. In the last 16 seasons and counting, the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital have seen their faire share of life-threatening events. The latest one happened at the very end of the Season 16 fall finale, when a car crashed through the ceiling of the Emerald City Bar. Fans are convinced that not everyone will survive the crash when the show returns, and they have some theories about who dies in Grey's Anatomy's Season 16 winter premiere.

Grey's Anatomy left audiences with a big cliffhanger in the form of a car literally hanging above a bar full of people. The stakes are even higher when you remember that the bar was full of Grey Sloan Memorial doctors. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams), Ben Warren (Jason George), Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli), Nico Kim (Alex Landi), Casey Parker (Alex Blue Davis), and Taryn Helm (Jaicy Elliot), as well as some Station 19 characters, were all enjoying some after-work drinks when a car crashed into the basement bar. With such a high concentration of important Grey's Anatomy characters in one dangerous locations, the chances are high that someone won't make it out alive. Here's who fans think they might be saying goodbye to when Grey's Anatomy returns for the rest of Season 16.

ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Nico

At the end of the last episode of Grey's, Schmitt was feeling pretty down. The other interns were freezing him out because they discovered he was the one who tattled on Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) for committing insurance fraud, which resulted in her nearly losing her medical license. The one bright spot in Schmitt's life right now is his boyfriend Nico, but some fans believe that even Nico will be taken away, too. One Reddit user writes:

I think Nico is going to die. His lines to Schmitt in this whole episode felt like lines they’ll flash back to when Schmitt is dealing with his grief. Plus, Grey's really likes to pile on its characters, so everyone turning on Schmitt for the Meredith stuff and then losing his boyfriend on top of that would make sense.

Other Redditers agree that there's a good chance Nico will be the one to go in the winter premiere. Even the actor who plays Schmitt thinks that tragedy might be in the cards for his character. Borelli told Esquire:

I think part of what’s really great about this show is that it shows a queer couple going through the same ups and downs that any couple would go through. That can sometimes include tragedy. I don’t think we’re particularly safe because of that.

Maggie

Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) wasn't in the bar when the car crash happened, but fans still think she might be in danger in the second half of Season 16. One fan on Reddit pointed out that the people who are close to Meredith have a tendency to meet a dark fate. Since Maggie is Meredith's sister, this fan believes she's likely to be the one to go.

Helm

At this point in the series, Helm is pretty much only known for being obsessed with Meredith. One fan believes she'll also soon be known for dying. It would make sense for her to end up as a tragic figure. She isn't a huge character, so losing her wouldn't change the show drastically. But, she's also been pretty much only a positive force on the show, and so the audience would likely be sad to lose her.

Nobody

And then there are the fans who don't think anyone will die at all. But no matter what, there will definitely be plenty of injuries and medical emergencies. A car did crash through a bar, and this is Grey's Anatomy, after all.

Season 16 of Grey's Anatomy will return to ABC on Jan. 23 in a two-hour crossover event starting at 8 p.m. ET.