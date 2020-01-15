Things have been rough lately for longtime Grey's Anatomy fans. Last week, Justin Chambers announced that he's leaving the long-running series, which he's starred on since the very beginning of its 16-season run. While some fans are still adjusting to the news that Chambers won't be back as his iconic character Alex Karev, others are already wondering how exactly the departure will be worked into the series' story. The Shondaland show is known for giving characters tragic endings, so a lot of fans are worried that Alex Karev is going to die in Grey's Anatomy. Grab the tissues, you might have some waterworks coming soon.

Grey's Anatomy has had a whole lot of cast members rotate in and out over its nearly two decades on the air. But, there are a few original cast members who have stuck it out all these years: Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey), James Pickens Jr. (Richard Webber), and Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey). Chambers was the fourth addition to that list until his Jan. 10 announcement that he won't be returning to the show. It's a loss that a lot of fans are taking hard because they've spent so much time getting to know and investing in Alex as a character. They're also worried that him leaving could mean he's in for a gruesome death.

Chambers' announcement of his departure came as a shock not only because it means that Karev won't be on the show anymore, but also because apparently his last episode has already aired. Chambers wasn't in the Grey's Anatomy midseason finale because Karev was out of town visiting his mother. When the series returns for the second half of the season, viewers might find out that Karev has extended his trip indefinitely... or Karev might get a more permanent ending in the form of death.

The last episode of Grey's Anatomy ended with a car crashing through a bar, so audiences can already expect some high-stakes action when the show returns. But, in light of Chambers' exit, this big crash could also be incorporated into Karev's goodbye. The character just settled into his life with wife Jo (Camilla Luddington) and became the chief at Pac-North, so it doesn't make sense that he would simply leave Seattle. A sudden and unexpected tragedy seems like the only logical reason Karev will no longer be around for his bestie, Meredith. But, that just means that fans should brace themselves for the worst when it comes to Karev.

Season 16 of Grey's Anatomy will return to ABC on Jan. 23 in a two-hour crossover event with Station 19 starting at 8 p.m. ET.