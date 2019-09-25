When you first start dating someone, making it clear that you want an actual relationship can be a difficult situation to navigate. The fear of coming on too strong or being too eager is so real, which is why it can be tempting to wait until later down the line to make your intentions known. Although there's nothing wrong with keeping things casual until you're sure becoming official is what you want, it's also important to recognize the signs your casual relationship is going nowhere.

According to licensed marriage and family therapist Nicole Richardson, there is no set amount of time that suddenly means it's time for things to get serious. However, if they're not making you a priority in the way that you want, then it's unlikely they will in the future, regardless of labels. "There isn't a certain number of time or dates or milestones," Richardson previously told Elite Daily. "It's when your partner is showing up the way you need them to to feel safe." If you're casually seeing someone and aren't sure where they stand, here are the signs that they might not have a serious relationship in mind. So, if you're not satisfied with a casual thing, then it might be time to move on.

1. You don't see them regularly. "If someone dates you — and even sleeps with you — but they don’t try to see you regularly, it could be because they’re not really interested in a relationship with you," relationship and etiquette expert April Masini previously told Elite Daily. "They see you because they’re free and you’re free, but they don’t go out of their way to make sure to see you on a regular basis." Even though it can be hurtful to realize you're not a priority in someone's life, it's so much better to come to this conclusion sooner rather than later. This way, you can invest your time into dating someone who's on the same page.

2. They aren't integrating you into their life. According to matchmaker and dating coach Karenna Alexander, if the person you're seeing isn't eager to bring you around their inner-circle, it could be because they aren't thinking about a future together. “[They] avoid having you meet [their] family and friends, and even pets,” Alexander previously told Elite Daily. "When a [someone] likes you, [they] want you to meet the people [they're] close to."

3. You only meetup at night. Kike Arnaiz/Stocksy Needless to say, there's nothing wrong with going on a date once the sun goes down. However, if they're always making plans last minute or suggesting you meet up late into the evening, there's a good chance they want to keep things in hookup territory. "Without any other communication or get-togethers during the day or early evening, they may just have a desire for a late-night, old-fashioned booty call," said Masini. "If someone only contacts you late at night, chances are the relationship is just about the casual hookup, and not a lot else."