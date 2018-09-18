Freshman year of college is your time to turn and face the strange head-on, and while a lot of good can come from stepping outside of your comfort zone, getting acclimated to this new environment can be daunting. Between navigating your new stomping grounds, juggling more homework than you’re used to being assigned, and part-time gigs to help pay off tuition, it’s no secret your first year is going to be exhausting. However, that exhaustion could eventually become a legitimate strain on your mental health, which is why it's good to know what mental health resources for college students are available to you. Education is important, and the entire college experience can be both a blast and intellectually rewarding. But, in order to reap these benefits, your mental health has to come first, no matter what your academic standing.

According to new research published in the Journal of Abnormal Psychology, one in every three college students around the world show symptoms that are consistent with a mental health condition. To say the least, that's a pretty big number, and it might seem shocking at first, but it's true. For the study, ScienceDaily reports, researchers analyzed data from the World Health Organization’s World Mental Health International College Student Initiative, which included questionnaire responses from 14,000 students across 19 colleges in eight different countries, including the United States, South Africa, Australia, and Northern Ireland, among others. The results showed that 35 percent of those surveyed are experiencing symptoms that are consistent with mental health disorders like depression, anxiety, and panic disorder.

Despite the fact that plenty of schools are working to fight against the stigma surrounding mental health, not to mention trying their best to offer enough mental health resources for college students, "the number of students who need treatment for these disorders far exceeds the resources of most counseling centers," Randy Auerbach, Ph.D., lead author of the study, said in a statement, which means there's "a substantial unmet need for mental health treatment among college students," he explained.

So now the question is, what are the mental health resources available to college students these days, and what's the best way to take advantage of them? Here's what you need to know.

Check Out Your College's Counseling Service Giphy As someone who struggled with mental health issues throughout her entire college experience, I can't stress enough how amazing a campus counseling service can be as a resource. First of all, doctor-patient confidentiality is the same as it is outside college walls, so you never have to worry about your professors or your peers finding out if you'd like to keep your therapy sessions a private matter. Plus, if you're concerned about finances and insurance coverage when it comes to seeking help on your college or university campus, psychologist Dr. Danielle Forshee, LLC tells Elite Daily that "psychological services are a free service while you are a student," so there's really no reason why you shouldn't take full advantage of these facilities. "Every university or college has a counseling center where there are mental health professionals who understand these difficult transitions and know how to help," Forshee says. "They are your best resource for assistance while at school, and can also guide you toward activities and groups available at the school to help you combat and prevent future mental health struggles."

Reach Out To Other Students Who Might Be In The Same Boat Giphy One of my all-time favorite quotes comes from the novel PS, I Love You, when Cecelia Ahern writes, "Thing to remember is if we're all alone, then we're all together in that too." It's the perfect reminder that no one — not even you — is ever really alone. In fact, as a freshman in college, you've got an entire class full of students who are simply trying to do the best they can, just like you. At some point, your best friend, significant other, or even your professors have, or will struggle with, their own mental health issues, and according to Robert Glatter, M.D., an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital, Northwell Health, the best way to beat the stigma surrounding it is to speak up and offer one another a helping hand, or, at the very least, a shoulder to cry on. "Speaking with a support group of other students is a good way to provide support and guidance in the early months of college," Glatter tells Elite Daily over email. "Just knowing there is another caring person there for support is integral in making the transition to the fast-paced world of college." If you're uncomfortable opening up to a friend about what you're going through, try reaching out to your RA. Some universities, like Ramapo College of New Jersey, have peer facilitator programs in which upperclassmen are assigned groups of freshman, and act as a kind of mentor and resource. Talking to other students about their experience might really help you through your own adjustment period.