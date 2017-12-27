4 Meghan Markle Quotes About Prince Harry That Prove They Have A Fairytale Romance
In case you didn't notice, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are having a serious moment right now. They're newly engaged, and every photo of them shows the two of them looking so in love that it almost makes you want to vomit, but in like, the best way possible. And if you think it's just an act that they're putting on for the media, think again. These two are the real deal, and Meghan Markle's quotes about Prince Harry prove that this couple is in it for the long haul.
Unless you've been living under a rock, you know that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got engaged, and the Royal Family released a statement on Nov. 27 that the couple has their blessing:
The world was so here for it that even celebrities were doing a happy dance regarding the good news:
And now that we know the wedding will be taking place in May of 2018, we can officially break out our fascinator hats and tea sets and prepare for what will be the wedding of the year.
So, is there any better way to celebrate this couple's newly-engaged bliss than to share some of the adorable things that Meghan Markle has said about Prince Harry? NOPE!
After reading what she has to say about her fiancé, you'll be feeling like a schoolgirl who just got asked to prom by her crush:
Cloud nine, people. Cloud nine.
On her relationship with Prince Harry:
In an interview with Vanity Fair, Meghan Markle was surprisingly candid about her relationship with Prince Harry. She said,
Markle went on to say that she hopes "people will understand that this is our time. This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.”
Is there anything as pure as Meghan Markle talking about her relationship with Prince Harry? No. No there is not.
Her interview with BBC talking about Prince Harry's proposal:
There's love, and then there's TRUE love, and the difference is that the latter involves roasting a chicken while getting down on bended knee to ask the love of your life to marry you. Can you guess which category Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fall under?
During the couple's first interview after getting engaged with BBC, Markle admitted that she could barely let Prince Harry finish his proposal before saying that she'd marry him:
If a roast chicken and an engagement ring isn't the ultimate #proposalgoals, I don't know what is.
On her appreciation for Prince Harry's relationship with Queen Elizabeth:
Meeting the family can be hard when you're in a relationship. Meeting the family when your significant other is royalty is probably another beast entirely. But Meghan Markle showed the world that she appreciates Prince Harry's bond with his family and, most importantly, his grandmother (who is the Queen of Englad, NBD). In an interview with BBC, Markle said,
Well, damn. The fact that she's so eloquent with her words when it comes to speaking about the royal family shows she's going to fit in juuuust fine with the Windsors.
On how "special" her engagement ring is to her:
The idea of using a diamond from your late mother's jewelry collection in an engagement ring is incredibly touching, and that's exactly what Prince Harry did, so cue the waterworks. In an interview with BBC, Prince Harry said that the two side stones on Markle's engagement ring are from Princess Diana's collection "to make sure that she's with us on this crazy journey together."
I'm not crying, you're crying.
And Markle didn't hesitate to express her gratitude. She said,
If you weren't absolutely positive that these two love birds are living a real-life fairytale romance before reading these quotes, I can't imagine you don't feel differently after.
Meghan Markle, you may have stolen Prince Harry's heart, but believe me when I tell you that you stole everyone elses, too.