My dog Hank thinks he's a human. Besides hilarious habits like sitting like a person on the couch, he also somehow feels entitled to bites of my cashew milk ice cream or sips of my morning cup of coffee. And once December rolls around, no matter how many times I tell him that my plate is definitely not suitable for a pup like him, he still tries his best to sneak a nibble of some of the holiday foods that dogs shouldn't eat. As temping as it is when your own pup wants to eat with you and gives you that sad-eyes look, though, keep in mind that some of these foods can really do serious damage on your little fur baby.

No matter how much you love a brie and grapes appetizer platter, many of the most delicious holiday foods just aren't safe for your pup to celebrate with, so hold your ground and opt for some recipes that are puppy-approved instead.

"If your dog accidentally eats a food that is harmful to them, you should consult your veterinarian immediately," Dr. Jennifer Freeman, DVM, a PetSmart resident veterinarian, tells Elite Daily over email. "They will be able to advise on next steps and emergency care if necessary." It's possible that your vet will ask you to induce your pet to vomit, she adds, so keep in mind that that may be a possibility.

While this list can help guide you, one easy way to be certain that you aren't accidentally exposing your little guy to something that might make him sick is to make him his own little plate of standard dog treats while you and your loved ones are sitting down to feast. That way, even though he's missing out on the table scraps, he can feel like he's part of the fun without any potential tummy aches.

Keep the garlic bread for yourself Giphy In my opinion, the more garlic you add to a savory holiday dish, the better. But if you're keeping your canine in mind, garlic can really pose a danger, and not just because of the threat of stinky breath. According to the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center, holiday flavorings like onions, garlic, and chives can all cause gastrointestinal irritation in your pup, and could even lead to red blood cell damage when consumed in large amounts.

Your dog can't *ham-dle* ham Giphy High-fat dishes like ham, gravy, and stuffing are all foods that pet parents should keep away from their fur babies, Dr. Freeman tells Elite Daily, so resist the urge to pile your dog's bowl high with these tasty treats.

Roasted chestnuts are *ruff* on a dog's stomach Giphy Ever since I heard the line "chestnuts roasting on an open fire," in the quintessential Nat King Cole Christmas song, I loved the idea of snacking on them during the holiday season. But even though your pup may be a fan of peanut butter-flavored doggie treats, you might want to keep the roasted chestnuts to yourself. According to the ASPCA, "nuts, including almonds, pecans, and walnuts, contain high amounts of oils and fats," which can not only cause vomiting and diarrhea, but "potentially pancreatitis in pets," too.

Eggs can damage a pup's coat Giphy I was today old when I learned that mixing a raw egg into my dog's food is not only not going to make his coat shinier (which is apparently a thing??), but might actually damage the health of his fur. The ASPCA explains that keeping the food uncooked can definitely backfire: "Raw eggs contain an enzyme called avidin that decreases the absorption of biotin (a B vitamin), which can lead to skin and coat problems," the organization says.