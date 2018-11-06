There's nothing quite as heart-wrenching as the sad little eyes of your pup as soon as she spots you eating food. My dog, Hank, can immediately sense whenever I'm sitting down to eat, and will instantly be at my side, resting his face on my knee. While I sometimes give in and slip him a slice of cheese or a nibble of raw carrot, I do worry about what some of these table scraps might do to his sensitive stomach. If you're in the same boat, it's worth knowing which Thanksgiving foods can make a dog sick, since the holiday is now right around the corner.

According to Dr. Daniel Edge, DVM, MBA, director of veterinary specialty operations for the global animal health company Zoetis, you should be extra cautious about any table scraps your dog is tasting during Thanksgiving. Overall, says Dr. Edge, it's best to keep the feast on top of the table for the humans in your family to enjoy.

And if you happen to catch your little cousin passing your dog some leftovers under the table, then it's probably a good idea to get your pup checked out, just to be safe, Dr. Edge tells Elite Daily in an email. "If you believe your pet has eaten something it shouldn’t have, call your veterinarian or local veterinary emergency clinic immediately," he says.

Keep an eye out for these six foods during your Thanksgiving festivities, and make sure your pup doesn't steal 'em off the table.

Keep the turkey for yourself Dogs love meat, right? So what harm could treating your pup to a slice of the main attraction on Thanksgiving do Uh, apparently, a lot. "Eating turkey or turkey skin and other fatty foods, sometimes even a small amount, can cause pancreatitis in pets," says Dr. Edge. Even the leftover bones could pose a risk, he adds, as they can either cause your little guy to choke, or they can splinter inside your dog's stomach or intestines.

Yeasty bread dough is a no go One of my favorite parts of a traditional Thanksgiving meal are fresh-out-of-the-oven dinner rolls. But if you're cooking up a pan of carby goodness on the big day, keep an extra close eye out for your rising dough. "Nothing ruins bread like a dog that scarfs down unbaked dough containing yeast," says Dr. Edge. "If eaten, the dough will expand in his stomach, often requiring surgery to remove it." Not only that, Dr. Edge says it could also cause some alcohol poisoning in your pup.

Keep the fruitcake out of reach Whether you like the dessert or not, it seems like some distant relative or family friend always brings a fruitcake to the Thanksgiving gathering. And while you might think that fruit is harmless enough, according to Dr. Edge, some of the common fillings in a typical fruitcake, like raisins or currants, can be toxic to pups, so keep a watchful eye out for any scrounging noses.

Don't give your dog anything with garlic As much as garlic bread is the love of your life, it shouldn't be the love of your canine pal's life, unfortunately. Even some flavorings can be a problem for your pup, so if your chicken or green beans have been cooked with garlic, it should be off limits to your dog, says Dr. Edge. Additionally, he says it's best to avoid giving your dog anything similarly flavored with onions, leeks, or scallions, as these specific veggies may be toxic to your pet's body, Dr. Edge tells Elite Daily.

Chocolate is a hard no "Chocolate can be harmful for pets, even though many dogs find it tempting and will sniff it out and eat it," explains Dr. Edge. This doesn't mean that fruity desserts are safe, however. "The artificial sweetener called xylitol — commonly used in gum and sugar-free baked goods — also can be deadly if consumed by dogs."