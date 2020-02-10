Disagreements are inevitable in relationships, and each partner's conflict style can definitely come into play not only in terms of how well they're able to communicate and resolve issues but also how compatible they are. While some people dodge conflict at all costs, others not only accept it but actually take the initiative to instigate it if a problem is brewing under the surface. It's not that these confrontational Myers-Briggs personality types want to pick a fight — it's that they have no patience for letting things fester. And in general, that's a good thing.

This is especially true if one partner is more conflict-avoidant. Those non-confrontational types may prefer to sweep things under the rug, but when that's the tendency for both people in the relationship, then issues can go unresolved, and resentment can build. Having one partner who's able to address something head-on ensures that disagreements, differences, disappointments, and other tensions are tackled before they turn into something worse.

So, which personality traits make someone more confrontational? Extraversion is generally associated with assertiveness, although that doesn't mean that Introverts can't be confrontational in their own way, too. And while Feelers are more likely to focus on the emotions of the people involved, Thinkers are more likely to focus on the facts, which sometimes makes it easier for them to confront someone.

One thing's for sure: If you find yourself in a relationship with any of the following personality types, you can rest assured that there will be no guessing games because they'll always keep it real AF with you.

ESTJ

Honest and practical, the Executive has a strong sense of right and wrong and enjoys creating an order. So, if they feel a sense of disorganization in your relationship, or something is happening that goes against their personal morals or values, they'll definitely have no problem confronting you about it. ESTJs are known for their strong leadership skills, and they will often take the reins where conflict is concerned, so as long as you don't mind them directing the conversation, you may appreciate their decisiveness and clear guidance. What's more — the ESTJ has a remarkable way of staying level-headed during conflicts, so you don't typically have to worry about them lashing out. They're decisive, quick thinkers who are mostly concerned with efficiency, so if you need some time to think or process something, you may need to remind them of that (because they'll be eager to resolve things). But guess what? You'll never have to wonder if something is bothering them because they won't hesitate to bring it to your attention.

ENTJ Both self-confident and strong-willed, ENTJs have no problem making their opinions, thoughts, and gripes known. Plus, they love a challenge, so if they suspect that trouble is brewing in their relationship, they’ll waste no time diving right in, and using their boundless energy and logical mindset to examine every angle and figure out the best way to move forward. During a confrontation, they tend to focus on facts rather than feelings (like a true Thinker). ENTJs can be a tad stubborn, and sometimes it’s difficult for them to accept ideas or approaches outside of their own. That said, since a Commander is in it to win it when it comes to their relationships, they will almost always take responsibility for how conflict plays out and do whatever they can to make sure something is resolved in a way that’s mutually satisfying. As long as they can develop a certain degree of sensitivity to the partner’s feelings, their forthcoming nature and strategic thinking can make confrontations productive AF.