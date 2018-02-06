I don't know about you but I'd really like to get away for Valentine's Day — away from my friends who are coupled up (sorry guys, nothing personal) and from my empty apartment — which is why I'm heading to New Orleans on a girls' trip for a few days in early February. I had been on the lookout for cheap flights on Valentine's Day and managed to score a $60 flight from Fort Lauderdale with budget carrier Spirit Airlines. The timing couldn't have been more ideal.

Since Valentine's Day deals are mostly all about couples, it can be challenging to find fun things to do if you're alone, which is exactly why going away on a spontaneous adventure is just what you need. Sometimes all it takes is a change of scenery to remind you that you don't need anyone else to make you happy. A solo trip is sure to take your mind off of the fact that everyone around you seems to be madly in love and it'll give you something to post on Feb. 14 when all of your friends are sharing photos of the same heart-shaped chocolate boxes. Do it for the 'gram, am I right?

If you've got a bad case of wanderlust this Valentine's Day (and who could blame you?), I've put together a list of reasonable, solo trips that won't break your heart or your piggy bank. All that's left to do now is pack your bags and book your ticket.

San Antonio To New Orleans

New Orleans is a pretty popular travel destination at this time of year because of Mardi Gras, which falls just one day before Valentine's Day this year. Thanks to this FlightHub deal, you can fly in on the day of love for just $82 and honestly, there's no better way to say, "I love you," to yourself. Get ready to earn yourself some Mardi Gras beads.

New York To Miami

With six more weeks of winter ahead, you're probably looking to escape the frigid temperatures for a few days. CheapOair, another online travel agency, is offering a roundtrip from New York to Miami for only $134. Can you say, "Welcome to Miami"? Spend your days laying out by the pool or venture out to the Museum of Ice Cream on South Beach — both options make for the most envious of Instagram opportunities.

Los Angeles To Las Vegas

Las Vegas is to single people what Paris is to lovers so you definitely don't want to miss out on these amazingly low-priced trips from Los Angeles to Las Vegas starting at $71. Because Vegas attracts hordes of tourists year-round, it's the perfect excuse to get out and meet new people and have some fun while you're at it.

New York To Chicago

If you prefer your climates cold like your icy heart (kidding!), consider this roundtrip from New York City to Chicago for just $105. With everyone scurrying off to warmer locations, you'll have plenty of space to roam by yourself. Check out Skydeck Chicago and Millennium Park for those classic Chicago photo backdrops.

All set to have the time of your life? That's what I thought. Remember that low-fare airlines typically make their money by charging for conveniences like checking a bag or even choosing a seat so pack light and be flexible. I mean, they're practically designed for single people, like you, who are ready to go at a moment's notice. Text your friends and let them know you won't be going on that blind date they set up for you, after all. Your spontaneous getaway will be worth it and your wallet (and your Instagram feed) will thank you.

