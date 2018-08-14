38 Last-Minute Labor Day Captions For The Lazy Girl Who's Having A Blast

Being lazy is OK in the summertime. You're relaxing by the beach, and only getting up from your towel for a round of volleyball. There's not a worry going on in your world, unless it's reapplying that sunscreen. Now, the season is coming to a close, and you have one last opportunity to have a blast. You want to focus on the weekend, and not what to post on social media. That's understandable — so, I gathered up some last-minute Labor Day captions for all lazy girls.

Saying goodbye to summer is always a bittersweet moment. You're excited to get back to school or your usual work schedule, put on those oversized sweaters, and reunite with your besties. But, you're also a bit melancholy about parting with those long days filled with sunshine and surf. Your feet have gotten used to walking barefoot in the sand, and your barista is already encouraging you to try the new fall drinks instead of another iced coffee. (Don't rush me, please.)

Your friends are truly not surprised that you're running late to the Labor Day weekend plans, and taking the start of the season slow. Let's be honest: You can be a bit lazy, and like to procrastinate. Lucky for you, your Instagram captions have been covered, so that you can focus on having one last blast.

1. "Sunshine on my mind." — Unknown

2. "The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever." — Unknown

3. "Think a little less, live a little more." — Unknown

4. "Summer is a state of mind." — Unknown

5. "Paradise found." — Unknown

6. "Watch more sunsets than Netflix." — Unknown

7. "Those lazy, hazy days of summer." — Unknown

8. "If you're not barefoot, then you're overdressed." — Unknown

9. "See you on the next wave." — Unknown

10. "Tangled hair, don't care." — Unknown

11. "Live like a local." — Unknown

12. "All my troubles wash away in the water." — Unknown

13. "Escape the ordinary." — Unknown

14. "This is where the fun stuff happens." — Unknown

15. "We are the night." — Unknown

16. "Bloom, baby, bloom." — Unknown

17. "Rule number one is that you gotta have fun." — Unknown

18. "Always take the scenic route." — Unknown

19. "Go where you feel most alive." — Unknown

20. "Be more stoked." — Unknown

21. "Happiness comes in waves." — Unknown

22. "This is my happy place." — Unknown

23. "Get your grill on." — Unknown

24. "Weekend, you're my favorite." — Unknown

25. "Have fun, even if it's not the same kind of fun everyone else is having." — C.S. Lewis

26. "Run wild until you find someone just as wild to run with." — Unknown

27. "I hope there are days when you fall in love with being alive." — Unknown

28. "Heck yes." — Unknown

29. "Work a little less, play a little more." — Unknown

30. "Let's do what we love, and do a lot of it." — Marc Jacobs

31. "Let the weekend therapy begin." — Unknown

32. "And all at once, summer collapsed into fall." — Oscar Wilde

33. "Take time to make your soul happy." — Unknown

34. "Do more things that make you forget to check your phone." — Unknown

35. "Long weekends should come with a pause button." — Unknown

36. "That long weekend love." — Unknown

37. "Do nothing and chill." — Unknown

38. "Smile and enjoy the weekend." — Unknown

Have you found a caption that'll fit your feed? You're not going to fuss about it too much. But, you still want to share those last moments of summer with your loyal followers. They've been living vicariously through your vacations and exotic getaways. (Are you a travel blogger? You've sure been hopping on planes like one.)

Truth is, even though you can be lazy at times, it's only because you're focusing on making the sweetest memories. This Labor Day weekend, you'll roast marshmallows with your besties and take polaroids. Just don't forget to share it all on social media, OK?