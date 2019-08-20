25 Clever Labor Day Weekend Captions, Because You're Still Having Fun In The Sun

From one year to the next, Labor Day weekend remains the unofficial end of the summer season. It's the last few days before everyone goes back to their college campuses and hits the books instead of the beach. It's when my fashionable besties tuck their white pants into the back of their closets and declare that it's "sweater weather," even if it's still above 70 degrees. Typically, this last hurrah to the sun, sand, and surf is also when you need some clever Labor Day weekend captions.

Despite the fact that it's almost autumn and the apple orchards are starting to open up, you're still having fun in the sun. You're texting your group chats with plans to drive down to the shore, have a campfire, and make a bunch of s'mores. You're even buying a couple of one-piece bathing suits for the occasion, knowing that you'll break them out again in nine months or so. Some of your besties aren't so sure of these plans and last-minute online shopping orders. Their brains are in #fallmode, and they're proposing spending the weekend at the farmers market or corn maze instead.

You're slowly convincing them, though, that Labor Day weekend is truly meant for doing summer-related activities. They're beginning to notice that the ice cream trucks, waves, and French fry stands are still calling their names and hoping you spend your upcoming long weekend with them.

Don't worry, because I think everyone will be on board soon enough. Once they realize they need to have some more fun in the sun, you'll be loading up your cars and diving into the saltwater. Until then, prep your social media posts with these 25 clever captions for Labor Day weekend. (It's going to be a good one. I can feel it.)

1. "Summer lovin'." — Grease, "Summer Nights"

2. "It's Labor Day weekend, baby."

3. "Good times and tan lines."

4. "I swear it was the beginning of summer like five minutes ago."

5. "Dear, Labor Day weekend. You're my favorite."

6. "Doing these summer nights right."

7. "Goodbye, summer. We had something special."

8. "It's beginning to look a lot like the beach."

9. "Here for the food and my friends."

10. "Having lots of fun in the sun."

11. "If long weekends had a face, I'd kiss it."

12. "Relax. Refresh. Repeat."

13. "P.S., don't forget to have a good time this weekend."

14. "Sunshine and good feelings."

15. "Feelin' just peachy when I'm with you."

16. "Let's be honest, beach days are the best days."

17. "For the rest of the year, assume I'm mentally on the beach."

18. "Staying in on Labor Day weekend is the new going out."

19. "Let the good times roll." — The Cars, "Good Times Roll"

20. "Do more things that make you forget summer is over."

21. "Ew, who invited autumn to the Labor Day weekend party?"

22. "Let the weekend begin."

23. "Always make time for the things you love, like long weekends."

24. "Hashtag Labor Day weekend."

25. "But first, let's chill on Labor Day."

Did you find a caption or two that'll potentially work for your Labor Day weekend posts? If so, get back to convincing your besties that it's still summer and not fall. It might be a little difficult at first, because their hearts and minds are so set on candy corn, dark denim, and saying "bye" to the beach. But I firmly believe that you can change their minds and get them ready for a weekend of fun in the sun.