As Beyoncé would say, "I ain't sorry." Honesty should always be our best policy, but when we're on our periods we just always want to be blunt. We're feelin' moody not just because it's a Monday morning, and we find ourselves losing patience for people way more than usual. We cry over the simplest things like what soup to make for lunch, and something sweet our friend said. Truth is, when we're PMSing, we'd love to rant all of our feels on social media and post it with one of these honest Instagram captions.

Girls just want to have fun, but once a month, our bodies have a different plan in mind. Being 20-something is already so hard sometimes, and life doesn't stop just because you got your period. Suddenly, you need to find time in your schedule to go and buy tampons, and are wondering if there's technology yet that can make boys experience cramps, too. You really didn't ask for this life, and treat yourself to all of the salty and sweet snacks you can find.

Seriously, it's like that moment in Moana when you find out Te Fiti and Te Ka are the same person. When we're PMSing, it's like our inner lava monster comes out and craves all the soft pretzels and chocolate-covered strawberries in the world. We could probably breathe fire if we tried hard enough, but instead we really just want to snuggle up in some sweatpants with a heating pad and let the period storm pass.

On a brighter note, our periods can be a very good sign and actually means that everything in our bodies is running smoothly. Going through this natural cycle is the worst, but I guess we can kind of feel better knowing it's all for a purpose.

Nowadays, in particular, period culture has become part of certain social conversations. So, being honest about your body is better than ever. These 40 Instagram captions will tell it how it is, because you know you'd love to post something when you're PMSing.

1. "No uterus, no opinion." — Rachel Green from Friends

2. "Sorry, I ovary-acted." — Unknown

3. "My uterus is really cramping my style." — Unknown

4. "Jokes about PMSing aren't funny. Period." — Unknown

5. "Anything you can do, I can do bleeding." — Unknown

6. "You know my code. Hoes before bros. Uteruses before duderuses. Ovaries before brovaries." — Leslie Knope from Parks and Recreation

7. "Lady things." — Unknown

8. "Red alert." — Unknown

9. "Just going with the flow." — Unknown

10. "Everything hurts and I'm dying." — Leslie Knope from Parks and Recreation

11. "I am dead inside." — Michael Scott from The Office

12. "The PMS is real." — Unknown

13. "But I can't help it if I've got a heavy flow." — Mean Girls

14. "Of course! Yeah. I was uh, um Thigh Mega Tampon." — Phoebe from Friends

15. "Who runs the world? Girls." — Beyoncé

16. "Females are strong as hell." — Unknown

17. "Girl power." — Unknown

18. "Ew, people." — Unknown

19. "It's an 'add to cart' kind of day!" — Unknown

20. "Is ugh an emotion?" — Unknown

21. "Women complain about premenstrual syndrome, but I think of it as the only time of the month that I can be myself." — Roseanne Barr

22. "I mean if there was any justice in the world you wouldn't even have to go to school during your period. You'd just stay home for five days and eat chocolate and cry." — Andrea Portes

23. "Oh, bloody hell." — Unknown

24. "You, sir, are the human version of period cramps." — Unknown

25. "I'm sorry for the things I said when I was PMSing." — Unknown

26. "Prepare to meet Satan." — Unknown

27. "Can you please stop." — Unknown

28. "Uh huh, honey." — Unknown

29. "Chill out, babe." — Unknown

30. "Tampon commercial, detergent commercial, maxi pad commercial, windex commercial - you'd think all women do is clean and bleed." — Gillian Flynn in Gone Girl

31. "It's a beautiful day to leave me alone." — Unknown

32. "I love my bed." — Unknown

33. "Woman up." — Unknown

34. "Nevertheless, she persisted." — Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell

35. "Fight like a girl." — Unknown

36. "Grow a pair." — Unknown

37. "I am a goddess. A glorious female warrior." — Leslie Knope from Parks and Recreation

So, don't let your monthly friend get you too down. There are tons of Instagram captions and fellow ladies out there who know exactly how you feel. Instead, take this week or so to enjoy the lazy lifestyle. The cramps are so real, and we're just being honest about our PMSing #mood.