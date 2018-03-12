When it's that time of the month, and you're a moody, hormonal mess, hitting the gym might be the last thing on your mind. But sometimes, a rare wave of motivation washes over you, and you decide to squeeze in a sweat sesh with Auntie Flo as your oh-so-loyal gym buddy. However, when you're working out on your period, you quickly come to realize that you've involuntarily boarded the struggle bus — and that sh*t is going full speed ahead, without mercy.

OK, maybe I'm being a tad bit overdramatic here. After all, as long as you're feeling up to the task, working out on your period actually isn't bad for you at all. In fact, it can help lead to a more manageable menstrual cycle by easing your PMS symptoms, according to Health.

But honestly, everyone is different, and some ladies who hit the gym during their time of the month know that the struggle is so freaking real — especially during those times when your usual workout routine literally feels like Satan's idea of fun.

If you've ever tried to work out on your period, and quickly caught yourself fantasizing about drowning in your own puddle of sweat, you are not alone, my friend. Here are seven struggles you know too well if you've ever worked out during your period.

1 When You Haven't Even Started Your Workout Yet, But You're Already Sweaty AF Giphy From PMS-induced hot flashes to a copious amount of vaginal sweat, if you walk into the gym and start perspiring before you even get on a machine, it's probably your time of the month. Heck, you might even be sweating when you're in the car on the way to the gym — even while you have the AC blasting. Hormones are the work of the devil, I swear. Look at it this way, though: If you're already profusely sweating, you might as well add to it with an endorphin-infused workout, right? Glass half-full, people. Glass half-full.

2 Within 10 Minutes, You Already Feel Like You're Going To Fall Asleep Giphy It's not uncommon to feel like you could literally sleep for seven weeks straight when you're on your period, and if that sounds like you, it's practically a miracle that you even managed to rip yourself away from your cozy comforter and into a fitness center. Fatigue is one of the most common PMS symptoms, and if you're squeezing in a sweat sesh, it might be a serious struggle to keep your eyes open for longer than like, three minutes. Coffee is your best friend — and so is a post-workout nap. You deserve all the espresso beans and all the snooze time.

3 Don't Even *Think* About Doing Anything Involving Jumping Giphy I mean, you can try your routine burpees and jump squats — that is, if you enjoy the sensation of your noticeably-enlarged breasts feeling like they're about to fall off and roll away. The period boobs struggle is no joke, people, especially when you're trying to work out with them. I'm pretty sure I've come close to actual tears when attempting to whip out my jump rope during my period. Stay away from any and all jump ropes during your flow. Just trust me on this one. If you're really itching to go for a run, though, definitely invest in a high-quality sports bra that will lock the girls in place and keep 'em comfy.

4 If You Have To Wait For A Machine, Some Dude's Life Might Just Be Over Giphy Real talk: Mood swings might be even worse than some of the physical PMS symptoms you have to endure during your cycle, because you didn't even know that this anxious, irritable, and angrily raging monster lived within you. You find yourself getting completely annoyed over the slightest inconveniences, like time limits on the treadmill, or all of the ab mats being occupied. Look girl, it is what it is, and honestly, maybe now is the perfect time to channel those irritable feels and stand up for yourself. Tell that assh*le who's always hogging the leg-press machine to GTFO and make room for you.

5 When Your Butt Sweat Awkwardly Mixes With Your Period Blood Giphy Guys, women are freaking warriors. I think that's all there is to it. Men will never have to experience the sticky, gross sensation that is butt sweat mixed with period blood. And the fact that many of us ladies have gotten through that nastiness at the gym and lived to tell the tale? That's admirable as hell. If you're hitting the gym with Aunt Flo in tow, it might be worth it to layer up down there. Doubling up with both a tampon and pad can help, and if you're really struggling, an easy fix is wearing a pair of bike shorts underneath whatever bottoms you're wearing, just to ensure everything stays clean no matter what.

6 And You Feel So Bloated The Whole Time, You Can Barely Move Through Your Workouts Giphy Though belly bloat is definitely a struggle all its own when you have your period, it's also common to swell up around your breasts, face, legs, ankles, and even your feet during that time of the month, according to InStyle. As you might imagine, when you feel like a walking talking balloon, it can be hard to do just about anything that requires movement — especially movement that's literally intended to make you break a sweat. Luckily, your body was telling you something when it drew you out of your blanket burrito and into the gym. InStyle reports that exercise actually improves circulation in your body and, as a result, can help rid you of excess gassiness that's got you all bloated. If you stick it out, you just might feel better. One. More. Rep.