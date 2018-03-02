60 Lazy Instagram Captions If You're So Tired Of Coming Up With Your Own

The social media struggle is so real. When we take our mornings extra slow, we find ourselves looking at our screens for probably too long. We wonder when the best time to post that picture from last night would be, and give all of our besties a like on their lovely shots. Yes, it's not really a competition. But landing those new followers can feel so good — and our profiles would probably be so fire if we weren't so lazy. Sometimes Instagram just isn't our priority, and these lazy Instagram captions are totally tried and true for all sorts of situations (and keeping you from having to come up with your own). Phew!

You might spend hours laying in bed scrolling through all your feeds sometimes. But, you never really find yourself posting anything to your profile because it's low-key a lot of work. First, there's taking the photo and making sure you landed just the right pose. Then there's finding the right filter and figuring out any editing apps that you have to use if you want to upgrade your 'Gram. And then finally, there's coming up with a caption.

When we're really struggling, we start polling all of our friends and asking them for their best puns. We pull up all of our favorite songs on our streaming services and look for the lyrics that really speak to our souls. Sometimes, we just settle for a single emoji.

We love Instagram for so many reasons. For one, it can be the best distraction from all of our responsibilities, and really helps us get some much-needed creative inspiration for our content when we find ourselves totally stuck. I love being part of a community of creators, and following bloggers and photographers who are doing something totally different with their work. But, some days it's important to not put all of our focus on our feeds and be a little lazy. These 60 captions will land you the likes, and leave you feeling stress-free.

For your selfies:

1. "Cheesin'." — Unknown

2. "But first, let me take a selfie." — The Chainsmokers

3. "Life is too short to be serious." — Cory Monteith

4. "Just peachy." — Unknown

5. "The lighting was good." — Unknown

6. "Mood." — Unknown

7. "Feeling blue." — Unknown

8. "Love yourself, first." — Unknown

9. "Mirror pics will never go out of style." — Unknown

For you and your significant other:

10. "On a date, kind of nervous." — Unknown

11. "You stole a pizza my heart." — Unknown

12. "Caption this cuteness." — Unknown

13. "Thanks for putting up with me." — Unknown

14. "This guy." — Unknown

15. "Be mine." — Unknown

16. "You're cute." — Unknown

17. "I think I'll keep you." — Unknown

18. "Feeling lucky to have you in my life." — Unknown

For your bestie snaps:

19. "Ovaries before brovaries." — Leslie Knope from Parks and Recreation

20. "My day one." — A Boogie wit da Hoodie

21. "If you had a twin I would still choose you." — Drake

22. "Hot date." — Unknown

23. "Double trouble." — Unknown

24. "Anotha one." — DJ Khaled

25. "So dysfunctional." — Unknown

26. "Hard to tell where you end and I begin." — Unknown

27. "Sister, sister." — Unknown

28. "Girl power." — Unknown

For your foodie 'Grams:

29. "On this episode of Chopped." — Unknown

30. "Fries before guys." — Unknown

31. "I love you a latte." — Unknown

32. "Be hoppy." — Unknown

33. "Stop and smell the rosé." — Unknown

34. "My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard." — Kelis

35. "Put me on Food Network." — Unknown

36. "Salty and sweet." — Unknown

37. "Just wingin' it." — Unknown

For the summer vibes:

38. "Aloe you vera much." — Unknown

39. "Seas the day." — Unknown

40. "Life's a beach." — Unknown

41. "Boats and respectable women." — Unknown

42. "Tropic like it's hot." — Unknown

43. "Keep palm and carry on." — Unknown

44. "Feeling wavy." — Unknown

45. "Whale hello there!" — Unknown

46. "Don't be shady." — Unknown

For when it's the weekend:

47. "I got that Friday feeling." — Unknown

48. "Weekend vibes." — Unknown

49. "Saturdays are for the girls." — Unknown

50. "Said I wasn't going out." — Unknown

51. "Sunday funday." — Unknown

52. "It's a great day to have a great day." — Unknown

53. "Fri-yay." — Unknown

For an occasion:

54. "Nobody likes you when you're 23." — Blink 182

55. "I don't know about you, but I'm feeling 22." — Taylor Swift

56. "Merry Christmas ya filthy animals." — Home Alone

57. "Ugly sweater weather." — Unknown

58. "Happy Halloweekend." — Unknown

59. "New year, same friends." — Unknown

60. "Cheers!" — Unknown

So, stick to something simple and kick any social media stress to the curb. It shouldn't always be up to you to come up with the best tropical puns for your exotic experiences, or those Valentine's Day captions when you inevitably have to post a pic of you and your bae. And with these tried and true captions, you'll get to be lazy while racking up all the likes.